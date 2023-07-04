Agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), together with elements of the National Guard, Secretary of State Security (SSEM)as well as the Directorate of Public Safety and Transit of EcatepecThey arrested 30 people, seized six firearms, more than 3,000 doses of narcotics, and a property.

Police elements of the three orders of government carried out a mobilization in Valle de Yuriria street, colony Fuentes de Aragonwhere they located several people who were outside a building aboard three vehicles.

One of them, noticing the police presence, took out a firearm and would have detonated an official vehicle of the police. Municipal policewhile another individual left the home carrying a long firearm known as “R15”.

Ulises Josué “N”, Diana “N”, Brenda Alondra “N”, Arleth Michel “N”, Mario “N”, José Luis “N”, Alan “N”, Karina “N”, Luis Ángel “N”, Magali “N”, Josué Gael “N”, David “N” and Kevin “N”.

Authorities assured them 3 thousand 180 packages with narcotics as cocaine in powder and stone, a drug known as crystal and green grass with the characteristics of marijuana; three packages with approximately 2 kilos 700 grams with marijuana, 125 pipes and two scales; six firearms, five short and one long 5.56 mm caliber, with loaded magazines.

By continuing with the simultaneous operational actions deployed in various neighborhoods of the municipality of Ecatepec, elements of the FGJEM, National Guard, SSEM and the Police of this municipality, arrested a total of 15 people for crimes against health, simulation of an official vehicle, possession, trafficking and collection of firearms, as well as attacks on communication routes.