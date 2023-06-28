Coup Prigozhin, the mole general and Putin’s next moves

The attempt remains shrouded in mystery coup Of Prigozhin failed. The most accredited theories on the real motivations of the head of the Wagner are two, the first is that I didn’t have the courage to go all the way and the second it was all a farce orchestrated by Putin to check whether there were gods inside the Kremlin traitors. An indiscretion from the New York Times that supports the track appears on this second thesis. A Russian general knew about Yevgeny’s plans Prigozhin. And others, too, may have supported “Putin’s cook” attempt at stop entry of the Wagner Group in the Moscow regular army. While some US officials believe the mercenary leader would not have launched his revolt if he had not believed that others in positions of power they would come to his aid. The general is Sergei Surovikin and was at head of the armed forces in Ukraine.

Surovikin during the coup he had appealed to Wagner himself. Urging the military to stop before it was too late: “We are of the same blood, we are warriors. I ask you to stop, it is necessary to obey the will and order of the elected president of Russia.” If the hypothesis of involvement of Surovikin in the attempted Russian civil war was confirmedthis would constitute the evidence of infighting within the Russian military leadership since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s target was the defense minister Shoigu and the current commander in Ukraine Gerasimov. For this reason it is not difficult to imagine one convergence of interests between the head of Wagner and military leaders interested in leadership in the war and in power in Moscow. If Putin had confirmation of contacts between Surovikin and Prigozhin might react harshly.

