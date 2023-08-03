Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/02/2023 – 7:58 pm Share

Meta Plataforms, the company that manages the virtual platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, informed the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of January 8th that it took down 153 lives that inspired coup acts on December 12th, the day of the diplomation of the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and on January 8, the day on which the buildings at Praça dos Três Poderes were invaded and vandalized.

According to Meta, the lives were interrupted for violating the Violence and Incitement to Violence Policy, created and regulated by the company. Big tech said it removed words that incited or facilitated “any serious violence”, in addition to removing content, disabling accounts and collaborating with authorities when a “real risk of bodily harm or direct threats to public safety” was identified.

Meta also stated that, between August 16, 2022 and January 8, 2023, more than 1 million pieces of content were removed from Facebook and more than 960,000 pieces of content from Instagram for violating the virtual policy. The company also said it had received nearly 70,000 reports of hate speech from users between October last year and May this year.

Meta does not know how many verified accounts were related to the acts

Despite the numbers sent to the CPMI, Meta said that it does not have data available on the exact number of verified accounts that had content related to the acts that took place in the two days. The company’s explanation to Deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), chairman of the inquiry commission, was that there is no identifier “that can handle” what would be related to coup movements and that the company’s recovery system is not structured to perform the collection.

“Measures were taken in relation to thousands of users and millions of contents in the indicated period, which corroborates the initial statement by Meta Platforms that the huge volume of data generated can make some aspects of its analysis difficult and eventually unfeasible”, he stated. the goal.

Verified accounts are attested by Meta as belonging to authentic people, as a way of emphasizing that a given user is a trusted organization or a public person. In its investigations, the CPMI seeks to identify which influential figures encouraged the attacks on the public buildings of the Three Powers and the headquarters of the Federal Police.

PGR asked Meta to reveal Bolsonaro followers

On July 24th, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to ask Meta for clarification on possible connections of 244 denounced for the actions of January 8th with the official networks of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The letter, sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, questioned whether the accused are or were followers of the former president and whether they reposted his posts that had the themes “election fraud”, “electronic ballot boxes”, “Superior Electoral Court”, “ Federal Supreme Court”, “Armed Forces” and “military intervention”.