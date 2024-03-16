Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Investigations into suspected coup plans against Brazilian ex-President Bolsonaro have been ongoing for some time. Now serious military allegations are becoming public.

São Paulo – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated for a suspected coup attempt. So far, Brazil's right-wing populist ex-president has denied all allegations of a coup and accused his successor's government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to persecute him politically. Now, however, statements from the country's military leadership and incriminating documents show how the ex-head of state is said to have actively tried to stay in power through a coup after the 2022 election defeat.

Serious allegations: Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro is said to have presented military coup plans

In their statements during federal police investigations, several high-ranking ex-military personnel made serious accusations against Bolsonaro, who ruled Brazil from 2019 to 2022. The investigation files were made public on Friday (March 15) at the request of Brazil's Supreme Court. These show: The former president is said to have written a coup declaration, which he presented to the military at a meeting in December 2022.

High-ranking ex-military officials are making serious allegations in the investigation against Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro. © Alan Santos/dpa

The meeting with the army representatives took place three weeks before the swearing in of the left-wing politician Lula da Silva in Bolsonaro's presidential residence in Brasilia. Former air force chief Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior told police, according to investigative files, that Bolsonaro had urged him to look for “mechanisms” to prevent his successor from being sworn in. Recently there have also been allegations of animal cruelty against Bolsonaro.

Brazilian ex-army chief makes serious allegations against Bolsonaro and threatened him with arrest

Ex-army chief Freire Gomes admitted during questioning that he had been at a meeting at which an advisor explained the legal basis of the planned state empire. Freire Gomes told investigators he had made it clear that the military would not take part in an attempted coup. He threatened Bolsonaro with arrest. The coup would “possibly” have been carried out if Freire Gomes had not taken such a decisive stand against it in his conversation with Bolsonaro, according to former air force commander Baptista Júnior. The commander-in-chief of the navy, on the other hand, is said to have sympathized with the coup and offered troops for Bolsonaro's plans.

Bolsonaro recently rejected allegations of a coup at a rally in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaros The aim was to declare a defense case and have the legality of the elections checked. The investigators also accuse the former head of government of discrediting Brazil's electronic voting systems with a “disinformation campaign” in order to “legitimize later military interventions.” Investigators were able to secure the detailed coup plans in the home of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres. Bolsonaro had so far rejected all allegations. Most recently during a speech in front of tens of thousands of supporters. At a rally in São Paulo, before the military's statements became public, the right-wing populist politician said: “What is a coup? Tanks in the streets, weapons, a conspiracy. None of this happened in Brazil.”

Bolsonaro supporters stormed and vandalized the Brazilian congress grounds in January 2023. © Matheus Alves/dpa

In addition to the investigation into a suspected planned state empire, the Supreme Court is investigating the right-wing politician because of the Suspected of inciting unrest. In January 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed and vandalized parliament, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace. Bolsonaro had previously repeatedly spoken of electoral fraud and had not recognized Lula's presidency. In June 2023, he was banned from all political office for eight years by Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court due to unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud. (nbe with dpa/AFP)