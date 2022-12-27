The Minister of Reconstruction of Japan, Kenya Akiba, submitted his resignation on Tuesday and was officially dismissed by the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, in a new blow to his cabinet where four members have left office in the last two months due to various scandals.

Akiba, who took over the post in August, has been embroiled in accusations of violating electoral law and embezzling public funds and according to some local newspapers, he would have paid some 200,000 yen (about 7 million Colombian peos) to his secretaries to help him with his candidacy for the 2021 lower house elections.

He also admitted that two political groups related to him would have paid about 14 million yen (about 500 million pesos) in office rentals to his wife and mother between 2011 and 2020, which his mother would not have declared.

Kenya Akiba speaks to members of the media after submitting a letter of resignation.

Finally, Akiba, who has denied any ties to the controversial Unification Church, acknowledged that a branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that he leads made a donation of about 48,000 yen ($1,700,000) to this religious group. This church has been in the crosshairs in Japan since the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last summer, as the man who shot him did so apparently in retaliation for the Japanese government’s concessions to this group.

Kishida has appointed Hiromichi Watanabe as Akiba’s successor, who will assume this position today, which he already held between 2018 and 2019. The Reconstruction is a portfolio dedicated to the work of reconstruction and assistance to the areas affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami .

Also today, Mio Sugita, vice minister of internal affairs and communications, has submitted her resignation after receiving criticism for several recent comments and behaviors against the gay community. Despite leading his party to victory in parliamentary elections in July, Kishida’s popularity has been severely dented after Abe’s assassination exposed links between the LDP and the Unification Church.

On October 24, Economic Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned due to criticism of his ties to the creed, also known as ‘Moon Sect’. More recently, Kishida on November 11 dismissed then-Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi after frivolous comments about his duties and the death penalty, as well as Minoru Terada, who held the Interior portfolio and had been criticized for various irregularities in the matter of electoral funds.

