The government of the President of Chile, gabriel boricsuffered a new setback after the voting this Sunday in which the 51 members of the Constitutional Councilthe body in charge of giving the green light to the draft Constitution with which the country seeks to replace (for the second time) the magna carta drawn up during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The right-wing Republican Party and staunch opponent of the Executive, of Jose Antonio Kast, was the most voted with 41 percent of the votes. These results give him 23 of the 51 directors, a total of seats that gives him direct veto power in the body.

The triumph of the Chilean oppositionIn addition, it increases if the vote of the traditional right is added, which obtained 11 seats. Meanwhile, the left-wing coalition that supports Boric got just 16 representatives. Thus, the right-wing block brings together more than the three-fifths of votes necessary to approve the constitutional articles without the need to agree or agree with the left.

Boric is in an increasingly delicate political situation because he has suffered a sequence of major political defeats

However, the new directors do not have carte blanche. They must take as a basis a draft that will present a Committee of Experts this June 6 and that has 12 basic principles to avoid a refoundational proposal. In that sense, the Constitutional Council may approve, modify or incorporate regulations into the new constitution It will be submitted to a plebiscite on December 17.

Even so, the results represent a defeat for Boric and the leftist movements, who have been promoting a Constituent, an idea that comes from the outbreak of social security in 2019 that demanded greater social guarantees and structural changes. Since then, Boric and his allies took that same flag that ended up taking them to the Palacio de la Moneda in 2022but now he has them on the ropes.

After just over a year in front of the Executive, the president has had to face several setbacks. The first occurred in September 2022, when 61 percent of Chileans rejected a first version of the Constitution, considering it divisive, radical and “too progressive”

Supporters of the Republican Party celebrate after the election of members of the Constitutional Council.

And although the Executive did not interfere in the decision, the leftist president wanted –within his strategy– to champion the Yes of that plebiscite that ended up drowning him after the triumph of No.

On that occasion, the text was written by the Constitutional Convention, corporation in which the movements of the left and radical left dominated. After its rejection at the polls last year, the parties in Congress promised to promote a second process to honor the 2020 plebiscite, where almost 8 out of 10 Chileans said yes to a new constitution.

The second big blow that Boric received took place last March. At that time, Congress narrowly rejected the tax reform, the backbone of his government program and with which he sought to leverage his reforms.

In fact, the Executive urged yesterday to resume the tax discussion. And it is that, although the presidential approval increased in March, according to the firm Cadem, only 35 percent of Chileans have a positive opinion of Boric’s management.

For the analysts consulted by this newspaper, the results of these elections are due to the unpopularity that has dragged on for months. Hence, the votes ended up being a kind of referendum so far in his term.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Photo: Chilean Presidency

“It should be kept in mind that both in the plebiscite last year and now, the vote was mandatory, with more than 75 percent participation. So the legitimacy of these elections is indisputable and means double pain for the left. The reasons for the result are varied, but they account for an inability of the party system to understand and efficiently process citizen demands”, says Guillermo Herrera, director of the studies and projects area of ​​the Democracy and Community Center, from Santiago.

“No one expected this victory (so forceful). Boric, after the failure of the previous constituent, insists on the constitutional process and is worse off than before. First, it is a reaction to his government, which is very unpopular. And, second, it is going to end with a Constituent Assembly (led) by the Republican Party – where there are several Pinochetistas – to modify Pinochet’s Constitution, which was something that Boric essentially wanted to combat,” said Fernando Cvitanic, an internationalist and professor at the University from La Sabana. For him, immigration, security and health system problems are marking the political agenda in Chile today and “Chileans consider Boric inexperienced” on these issues.

Under this dark panorama, the Government has the enormous challenge of trying to promote its main reforms while recovering governability. “Boric is in an increasingly delicate political situation because he has suffered a sequence of important political defeats. The key and urgent challenge is to stop the presidential weakening because Boric’s political recovery is increasingly distant,” Leandro Lima, an analyst for the Southern Cone for the firm Control Risks, told this newspaper.

For his part, analyst Daniel Zovatto, regional director for Latin America of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea), said that Boric’s “is a government that, one way or another, remains like a ‘duck’ lame”. Thus, the possibilities to introduce the profound changes and the structural reforms that he had on his agenda –the tax, the pensions and others– are seen “quite compromised, his possibilities are reduced, he opined in dialogue with Efe.

winners and losers

In addition to the movement represented by the president, other big losers were the parties that dominated the political scene after the return to democracy after Pinochet (1973-1990), including several centrists.

The obvious winner of the day was Kast, leader of the Republican Party and who contested and lost the second round with Boric in 2022. The “triumphant” right is challenged not to make the same mistake as the previous Assembly and to establish a consensual constitutional text. This is the first step to prove that they can govern in three more years, which is actually their main objective”, adds Herrera.

The previous process failed because we did not know how to listen to each other among those who thought differently

Claudia Heiss, from the University of Chile, described the result as a “republican tsunami” and assured that Kast “comes out very strengthened” in the face of the 2025 presidential elections. However, other experts also point to an ideologized Constitution towards a political spectrum right-wing radical could also end up sinking in the December plebiscite.

Boric knows it and it is clear that it could be the last opportunity to get a Constitution that meets the demands. “The previous process failed because we did not know how to listen to each other among those who thought differently. I invite the Republican Party not to make the same mistake that we did,” Boric insisted.

What is coming is that the councilors elected this Sunday will take possession of their seats on June 7 and they will have five months to prepare the proposal for a new Constitution, which will be submitted to a plebiscite on December 17.

In any case, the text must comply with the 12 basic principles agreed upon a priori by the parties to avoid a re-founding proposal –like the previous one–, among which are the declaration of Chile as a “social and democratic State of law”, the indivisibility of the “Chilean nation” or the bicameral system. The great paradox will be that Katz will end up leading the way towards a new Constitution by being the leader of one of the parties that never wanted to leave Pinochet’s behind. A dilemma that will be resolved in December.

Election result boosts economic indices

Sunday’s elections not only allowed the right-wing block to take the leading role in the elaboration of the new magna carta in Chile, but also gave the economy a rebound something that in some indices has not been seen since the beginning of 2020.

Assets rose on Monday after Conservative candidates held 33 seats; the benchmark S&P IPSA index rose as much as 1.9 percent, making it the highest close since September 14.

Meanwhile, the Chilean peso strengthened as much as 0.8 percent, reaching 788.08 pesos per dollar, leading the rise of emerging currencies. Likewise, the one-year nominal interest rate fell nine points, standing at 9.88 percent, its lowest level in more than a month.

Citizens go to vote in the 2023 Constitutional Council elections, at the La Igualdad school, in Valparaíso (Chile).

The National Institute of Statistics reported, for its part, that interest rates also received a boost, with inflation plummeting below 10 percent year-on-year, the lowest figure in more than a year.

“We see this clearly favorable result as a strong indication that the new Constitution will be market-friendly,” analysts at Chilean investment bank BTG Pactual, including César Pérez-Novoa, explained in a report. “This is an important development for investor confidence,” he adds.

Pension fund manager AFP Habitat jumped 11 percent, standing at 630.25 Chilean pesos, its highest since January 2020, an increase that has not been seen during the two years of Boric’s government. His controller, Inversiones La Construcción, advanced 4 percent. Among the members of the benchmark IPSA index, the water supply company, Aguas Andinas, rose 3.8 percent.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME