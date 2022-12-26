The postponement of San Nicola ends 2-1 for the Ligurians. Gilardino’s team (10 points in 4 games) isolates itself in third place after Frosinone and Reggina. Biancorossi beaten after eight useful results

The victory over Frosinone a week ago, now the encore in Bari. Genoa go 2-1 at San Nicola in front of more than 48,000 spectators, they just pull off Mignani’s team (still on 30 points), who stop after eight rounds , and flies to third place alone in the standings at an altitude of 33.

Gilardino’s cure (three victories in four games) is good for the rossoblu, who are now -3 behind Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina, who finished second and won in the afternoon in Ascoli 1-0. At the top, with 39 points, is Fabio Grosso’s Frosinone, who cancels Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Ternana (3-0 at Stirpe) and is B’s winter champion. Now a little winter rest: Serie B back from January 14th.

THE CHALLENGE OF SAINT NICOLA — Not even the time to leave when Genoa took the lead in the 2nd minute: Aramu's through ball for Gudmundsson, support for Puscas and Caprile was defeated. A goal which, however, does not distrust a perky Bari, especially on the counterattack. After a header by Bani just wide, Cheddira scored in the 33rd minute, fresh back from the World Cup in Qatar: Benedetti's cross from the right at the far post, the Moroccan (10 goals in Serie B and solo top scorer ) makes it 1-1 with a right footed volley, beating a Martinez (Semper isn't there due to fever) who is too uncertain in his exit. A panacea goal for Mignani's team, which one step away from the interval could take the lead but devours a counterattack with Benedetti himself: released by Cheddira, the number 80 kicks in front of the rival goalkeeper.

THE RECOVERY — Gilardino’s rebuke in the interval is very useful for his team, who come back on the pitch decisively and come close to scoring in the 52nd minute with Jagiello (Maita’s deflection almost mocking Caprile). It doesn’t matter, because the final 2-1 comes anyway six minutes later: Aramu puts in the center from a free-kick, Bani almost hits the backside and involuntarily serves Gudmundsson, who scores his third goal of the season in a turn, the second in a row after the one at the Frosinone. Gilardino then launched the Italian-Albanian Brayan Boci (already known as coach of the Rossoblu Primavera) and the full-back immediately went close to scoring, however, kicking wide from an excellent position. In the final, the Apulians try to raise the pressure: Martinez smanaccia a shot by Salcedo before Bani blocks Mazzotta, then the goalkeeper is miraculously close to Salcedo’s header. A combative Bari is not enough, Gilardino’s Genoa passes to San Nicola. See also Parodi, the bomber in the footsteps of Milito and Pruzzo: "I want to become a professional. With the rossoblù jersey"

