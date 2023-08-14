The military junta that took power in Niger wants try the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, and others in his government on high treason charges. “The government of Niger has gathered the necessary evidence to try the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent authorities for high treason and for threatening Niger’s internal and external security,” the coup leaders communicated according to news reported by the Le Sahel portal.

According to the junta, the laws of the country will be respected. The coup plotters have promised to respect human rights and “traditional and religious values”. Bazoum is asked to retract after statements in which he denounced being “kidnapped”. As regards the state of health of the deposed president, it is claimed that Bazoum is visited regularly by his doctor, the last time last Saturday, when “no problems in his state of health were detected”.

The coup plotters denounce what they consider a “campaign” of “disinformation” to provoke the “failure” of the negotiated solution to the political crisis and “justify” the military intervention” and they contest the “illegal, inhuman and humiliating” sanctions by Ecowas against Nigeria.

Meanwhile six Nigerien soldiers died and another was wounded in recorded fighting in western Niger, where ten “terrorists” were also killed. According to a statement read on Niger TV by the Supreme Command of the National Guard, the soldiers aboard five vehicles were ambushed during an operation against suspected jihadists about twenty kilometers from Sanam. The “terrorists”, the statement said, were aboard a “dozen motorcycles”. Ten of them were killed in an operation carried out by “air and ground reinforcements” for the military. The head of the military junta that took power in Niger after the July 26 coup, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, justified the coup with the “worsening” of the country’s security situation.