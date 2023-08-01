”Staying is the least you can do, out of seriousness towards yourself, towards people, towards life”. Thus Father Mauro Armanino, a missionary of the Society of African Missions (SMA), comments with Adnkronos on the hypothesis of leaving Niger on a special flight to Italy made available by the government. ”I chose to stay because it’s good to stay especially when there are difficulties”, he adds, expressing the will to ”help as much as possible, even taking into account the objective limits, the margins for maneuver are limited, but it is nonetheless a presence my”.

After the coup, ”the difficulties for ordinary people increased, with foodstuffs, the closure of borders”, he says, describing an ”apparent calm”. Where, he specifies, a part of the population, above all ” the young see an opportunity in the coup ”. A coup that Armanino defines as “opportunist, in the national and regional context”.

In Niamey since April 2011, the missionary speaks of “a malaise that has deep origins” in Niger, where “the people have been gradually ousted from decisions about their own destiny in the last 10 years of excessive power by the ruling party of the president past and of the current one, the Pnds”, the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism. Armanino mentions ”the dismantling of the opposition parties” by the leadership led by President Mohamed Bazoum, but also the damage to civil society, with the ”total erasure of the intellectual class”. It is ”the living conditions that are becoming more and more complicated for people”, as well as ”a regional situation with instability in neighboring countries for security and economic reasons”. In this ”bad” context, ”the military has found space, inserting itself as coup plotters, finding an opportunity to oppose democracy”.

‘improbable military intervention by France and Ecowas’

An opportunity also seen ”by young people, by civil society and by political parties who see in this situation the possibility of returning to play a role”, explains Father Armanino. ”An opportunist coup” which ”resets the previous stalemate and offers a window of possibility, giving fresh air and impetus to those who have lost strength, identity and power”. The missionary recounts that, ”demonstrating that this junta has full powers and is putting them into practice”, the putschists are trying to ”meet Christian religious, Muslim authorities and civil society”.

Of course, ”the context is still complicated, volatile and we don’t know exactly how it will evolve”, also because ”the international community does not want to lose Niger as an ally”. What seems unlikely to Father Armanino is a military intervention by France, a risk the military junta has spoken about, as well as that of Ecowas, threatened by the leaders of West African countries.

”France sees what is happening as a great offense, demonstrating an immature attitude and not seeing that reality has changed”, says the missionary. ” I think his military intervention is unlikely, also due to the international context in which he finds himself ”, he adds. In the same way, ”I don’t believe that Ecowas, beyond the threats, can arrive” at a military intervention in Niger. What the organization ”must not let pass easily is the fact that there has been yet another military coup. But it’s ridiculous from which pulpit the sermon comes…”.