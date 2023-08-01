Niger is the latest domino to fall in the wave of military coups that is ravaging the African continent, after those perpetrated in its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso. A corridor of military juntas governs from Guinea to Sudan in the countries that make up the critical Sahel region, crossed by migratory routes in the direction of Europe and characterized by its extreme poverty, its semi-desert nature, the intense activity of jihadist terrorism, the high birth rate and the massive unemployment of its population.

It was the presidential guard itself that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who emerged from the polls in February 2021 and was detained with his family in the palace in the capital Niamey. And its commander, General Omar Tchiani, in charge of protecting the president, who has proclaimed himself supreme head of the junta. Niger is a centerpiece in the Pentagon’s security strategy, which maintains 1,100 troops on its territory and a drone base. There is also a French contingent of 1,500 soldiers, part of the anti-jihadist unit previously deployed in Mali. The Sahelian country also has the strategic value provided by its uranium mines operated by the French industry.

With Bazoum, an ally of the European Union and the United States falls in immigration and anti-terrorism policies. The reaction of the international community has been unanimous in favor of the restoration of civil power and against the military coup, including the pro-forma demand of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, for the restoration of constitutional order. Europe and the United States have agreed to impose sanctions and the withdrawal of international aid until legitimate government is restored, but the 15 neighboring countries of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) have gone further with a threat to use the force.

In Niger, as in the rest of the region, the coup has relied on a strongly anti-French and anti-Western public opinion, which has been expressed in violent slogans, in the Russian flags flown by the protesters and in an attempted assault on the French embassy. . Yevgueni Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner militias, has celebrated the coup, has explained it on social networks as an anti-colonialist movement, and has offered the deployment of his mercenaries to guarantee the security of the country, as has already happened in Mali and the Republic Central African, usually accompanied by juicy contracts for the exploitation of mineral resources, which are the ones that usually guarantee the income of the private military company.

The coup coincided with the celebration of the summit of African leaders with Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg to discuss the supply of wheat to Africa after the unilateral rupture by the Kremlin of the agreement sponsored by the United Nations and Turkey and the Russian bombing of the silos Ukrainians and from the ports where the grain came from. The meeting was convened under the cynical title of the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, and at it Putin offered free wheat to six African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic. The intervention in the Forum by Kiril, the Orthodox patriarch of Moscow and former member of the KGB, who has celebrated the affinities between Russia and many African countries in their opposition to the rights of homosexuals, in some cases even to their criminal prosecution and the death penalty.