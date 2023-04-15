Sudan: paramilitaries, we control the presidential palace

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo in Sudan announced they have taken control of the presidential palace of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, who de facto rules Sudan after the putsch of October 2021. In its third “communiqué to the people” since violent clashes broke out in the capital this morning, the paramilitary group made up of former Darfur militiamen claims to control “the presidential palace, “Khartoum airport”, as well as several other “bases in several provinces”. When confronted, the army assures that the information provided by the FSR is “lies”.

Sudan: army denies Pal.Republican paramilitary control

But the Sudanese army has denied that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF acronym in English) paramilitary group controls the presidential palace, the Republican Palace and has assured that there are already deserters. “The Rapid Support Forces are spreading fake news from outside SudanThe army also said the commander of the paramilitary forces in White Nile State handed over “all his forces, camps and equipment to the army command in the state,” read a statement from the Sudanese Armed Forces. and announces that it will join the fight” (it would be the first paramilitary unit to desert from the ranks). The army has already defined the RSF – whose leader is the deputy president of the Sovereign Council and number two of the Army, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias “Hemedti” – as “rebel militias”.

Sudan: paramilitaries take Khartoum airport

Sudanese paramilitaries say they have taken control of Khartoum airport as rivalries between the two generals behind the 2021 coup d’état have been going on for weeks. Witnesses earlier reported “fighting” and explosions near a headquarters General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary general in southern Khartoum, while AFP journalists heard gunfire near the airport and in the northern suburbs.

Sudan: Tajani, ‘stop violence, Italians stay at home’

“I am following closely what is happening in Khartoum. Our Embassy, ​​fully operational, has warned compatriots to stay at home. The Crisis Unit monitors developments. Call for dialogue and an end to the violence”. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

Sudan: embassy in Khartoum, “Italians do not leave homes”

The Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit has invited the Italians present in Khartoum, Sudan, not to leave their homes while heavy fighting is underway in the capital. “Firefights are underway in Khartoum on Saturday 15 April. The airport has been closed for the moment and many roads are blocked”, reads the update on the Viaggiare Sicher website, “to compatriots currently present , it is recommended not to leave your home and exercise maximum caution”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

