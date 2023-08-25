WASHINGTON — The military takeover of Niger has upended years of Western counterterrorism efforts in West Africa and poses new challenges for the Biden Administration’s fight against Islamist militants.

US-led efforts to disrupt terror networks have been largely unsuccessful in Africa, particularly in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara where groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State have been gaining ground at a alarming rate. But Niger has recently been the exception.

Terrorist attacks against civilians have fallen 49 percent there this year, largely due to 2,600 French and American soldiers training and assisting Nigerien forces and a multi-pronged counterinsurgency strategy by Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted president, say the analysts. Niger has slowed, but not stopped, a wave of extremists moving south toward the coastal states.

Now all of that could be in jeopardy if a regional conflict breaks out or if the junta orders Western forces, including 1,100 US troops, to withdraw and close three US drone bases.

A security vacuum in Niger could encourage militants to intensify propaganda, increase recruitment of local and foreign fighters, set up mini-states in remote areas and plan attacks against Western countries. Removing the US presence would make it harder to quickly identify and disrupt threats, US officials said.

It could also open the door to Russian influence in the form of the private military company Wagner, which has a presence in neighboring Mali, US officials say.

Tens of thousands of people have died violently and 3.3 million have fled their homes over the past decade in neighboring Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. The death toll in Mali doubled last year to about 5,000, while in Burkina Faso it rose 80 percent to 4,000, reports the Conflict Location and Event Data Project. On August 15, 17 Nigerien soldiers were killed and 20 wounded by armed insurgents in southwestern Niger.

The violence is spilling over into the wealthier nations along the Gulf of Guinea coast. Burkina Faso militants have carried out attacks in northern Togo and Benin, and the International Crisis Group has warned that the violence could spread to Côte d’Ivoire.

Since the July 26 uprising, France and the European Union have suspended some aid to Niger. Antony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has said that US security ties, valued at some $500 million since 2012, were also at risk if the coup was not reversed. The United States suspended training and drone flights and restricted its troops to bases. France has also suspended all joint operations with the Nigerien Army.

The United States has conducted training exercises in Mauritania, Ghana, Chad and elsewhere in the area. But none of those countries is as centrally located as Niger, nor does it seem likely to accept as large a US military presence.

Several West African officials have warned that the Wagner mercenary group could take steps to fill the vacuum if French troops withdraw, amid rumors that a Nigerien junta official recently met with representatives of the paramilitary group in Mali.

“Feel free to call us at any time,” Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner, said in an audio message to the Niger board that was shared on Telegram.

By: Eric Schmitt, Declan Walsh and Elian Peltier