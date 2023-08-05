Ultimatum from France to the coup plotters in Niger. “The unanimous request of the international community, I repeat once again, is to restore democracy immediately and before the expiry of the deadline set by the countries of the region, which falls tomorrow. Therefore they have until tomorrow to give up this adventurism, these personal adventures, and restore democracy in Niger”, declared the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, in an interview with RFI, after meeting the Nigerien Prime Minister, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou in Paris.

“We must take the threat of recourse to intervention by these countries very seriously, it is a credible threat”, added Colonna, referring to the ultimatum of the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which demanded the return to power of the president, Mohamed Bazoum, otherwise threatening military intervention. In an interview with France Info, Colonna denounced the coup as “unacceptable” and underlined that these “practices are no longer allowed”. France “firmly and determinedly supports the efforts of Ecowas to defeat the coup attempt” in Niger, the Quai d’Orsay highlighted in a statement. “The future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake,” he added.

Just in front of the threats of armed intervention by Ecowas, the military junta has meanwhile appointed a new head of the Armed Forces. General Moussa Salaou Barmou, who played a crucial role in the July 26 coup as commander of the special forces, will assume the position of chief of staff, according to a junta spokesman, specifying that even key posts of army and air force will be entrusted to soldiers loyal to the putschists.