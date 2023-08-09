A “Resistance Council for the Republic” (Crr) was born in Niger. Its creation was announced by Rhissa Ag Boula, a former minister in the presidency of Niger and a former Tuareg rebel, with thegoal of restoring constitutional order, reinstating ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and arresting coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani.

The Crr condemned the creation of the military junta, the “National Council for the Protection of the Homeland” (CNSP), criticized its “categorical refusal” to “establish a constructive dialogue” and denounced “the use of civilians as militias and the temptation to resort to mercenaries, war criminals under the name of the Wagner group”. Contesting “the military dictatorships in the region”, the Crr said it was convinced of the “need to mobilize all true democrats to block this disastrous project of establishing a model of government in Africa and in Niger far from any form of democracy and freedom”.

A statement said that “in the early hours of July 26, 2023, our country fell victim to a tragedy orchestrated by those” who were supposed to protect Niger. Tchiani is accused of having justified “the eruption on the political scene with fallacious and grotesque pretexts related to governance and security management”. The appeal to the “soldiers who respect their oaths and to the population is to put an end to the mutiny and proceed, without delay, with the arrest of General Tchiani”. The Crr affirms that it supports the Ecowas initiatives, including the military option, “to guarantee the return to constitutional order in Niger” and declares itself at “complete disposal”.

Giunta refuses visa to Ecowas delegation

The junta that took power in Niger at the end of July refused an entry visa to a delegation of Ecowas and the African Union and the UN, arriving today in Niamey, denouncing “security reasons for the members of the mission “. The sanctions and the threat of invasion by Ecowas provoked public anger. For this reason, the diplomatic delegation cannot be hosted in the country calmly and safely. The borders of Niger are closed, it was specified. Mali and Burkina Faso have asked the United Nations Security Council to avoid the start of military action against the coup plotters anticipated by Ecowas. This organization has announced that it “has taken note” of Niamey’s decision and intends to continue to “deploy all the necessary resources” for the return to constitutional order in the country.

Giunta accuses France: “It has freed 16 terrorists”

The National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), formed by the military coup plotters in Niger, has accused France of having released “16 terrorist leaders” arrested in June by the Nigerien army. In a statement, the CNSP denounced that “last night the French army carried out a clandestine operation in Niger to free 16 terrorist leaders”.