TO a few hours after the expiry of the ultimatum for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and the release of the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum – deadline set for this evening by Ecowas – vigilante teams took up positions during the night in view of a possible military intervention by neighboring countries in various points of the capital Niamey, setting up checkpoints and stopping and inspecting vehicles.

This was reported by the Dpa, explaining that the young people who joined the vigilante squads are part of the support committees that had organized the demonstrations in favor of the military coup leaders led by the former head of the guards of the president removed on 26 July, general Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, which includes 15 countries, gave its ultimatum to the coup junta last Sunday, threatening military intervention.