The flight carrying Italian and foreign citizens who decided to leave Niger after last Wednesday’s coup against President Mohamed Bazoum landed around 5 this morning at Ciampino airport. A total of 99 passengers, Italians and foreigners, were on board the flight, reports the Ministry of Defence.

Waiting for them at Ciampino airport was Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani: “We are satisfied, because we were able to bring back to Italy all our compatriots who had asked for it,” he said.

France has also decided to evacuate its citizens and a first flight landed shortly after 1 in the morning at Paris Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport. On board French citizens but also of other nationalities. There are about 1200 French people registered on the consular lists in Niger. Of these, around 600 wish to be repatriated.