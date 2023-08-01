Suddenly there was really strong language. If Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum is not released within a week by the military who have been holding him in his presidential palace since Wednesday, “we will take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order in Niger,” said Omar Alieu Touray, committee chair. of the regional partnership ECOWAS during an emergency meeting Sunday. Also, Touray emphasized, the use of violence.

As a result, the crisis in Niger, a former French colony where the military has seized power, threatens to end in a confrontation between West African leaders. One in which the West can also be dragged along. Before the meeting that was hastily convened in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the military in Niger already warned on television that an “intervention” was being planned “with the help of certain Western countries”.

The French and Americans, among others, have military bases in Niger from which they fight jihadist groups in the Sahel. Italian and German troops are also present, partly as part of an EU training mission that has just been set up. She cheered on Xformerly Twitter, admits ECOWAS’ tough stance.

“Down with France!”

foreign interference is not tolerated, in turn sworn the military spokesman. “We are determined to protect our homeland.” At the same time, several thousand protesters marched through the streets of Niamey towards the French embassy, ​​which was attacked with stones. „À bas la France!”, they echoed the cries that previously sounded at their neighbors in Mali and Burkina Faso. “Down with France!”



Those same neighbours, firmly led by military juntas who in turn seized power there in the past two years, are rallying behind Niger. They will see an attack by ECOWAS troops on their “brother people” as a “declaration of war” against Mali and Burkina Faso, they threatened in a joint statement on Monday. “This will lead to us leaving ECOWAS and taking defensive measures to support Niger’s army.” Not long after that, Guinea, where putschists have been in charge since 2021, also joined them.

The coup in Niger has thus quickly become the ultimate test for the Economic Community of West African States, as the collection of fifteen countries is called in full. And especially for Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s new president, who took over the presidency last month. We will not tolerate coup after coup in West Africa. he swore when. Two weeks later it was already time.

Tinubu’s promise didn’t come out of the blue. The regional bloc has a serious credibility problem. Once started as an alliance mainly for economic cooperation, ECOWAS also became a regional peacekeeper and police officer in the 1990s, with missions in war-torn Liberia and Sierra Leone.

But over the past decade, the bloc has been most notable for its indecisiveness, with heads of state focusing more on pushing for additional terms in office than adhering to the principles they agreed upon among themselves. And with coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso that, after initial strict financial sanctions against the former, were never really harshly punished.

“Tinubu was immediately challenged here,” says Nnamdi Obasi, analyst at the International Crisis Group in Abuja. “He had to do something to stand on his stripes. Just like the other leaders. Everyone fears that this could also spread to their country.”

Hundreds of millions of euros in support

The sanctions announced by the bloc on Sunday, are hefty. The borders with Niger are closed (the military had already announced this the other way around), as well as the airspace. All commercial and financial transactions with Niger have been frozen, as well as assets with the regional Central Bank and all assets of military personnel involved in the coup, their loved ones and those who take their seats in the government they set up.

In addition, all financial aid to Niger has been stopped, as the EU and France previously did. In recent years, they spent just like the United States hundreds of millions of euros to programs in Niger for education and good governance, among other things, in exchange for help in combating jihadism and migration to Europe.

The blow will therefore mainly be felt by the 25 million Nigeriens. The Sahel country is one of the poorest countries on the continent, with some 4.3 million people dependent on aid, according to the UN. Due to jihadist violence on the border with Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso, more than 370,000 Nigeriens had to flee their villages.

“Suppose it really comes to a military intervention by ECOWAS,” says Nina Wilén, head of the Africa Program at the Egmont Institute for International Relations. “Then there is a serious risk that jihadists and other armed groups will use the infighting to expand their presence in the country and the region.”

The last time ECOWAS intervened in the Gambia was in 2017. Mainly Senegalese soldiers, but also Nigerian and Ghanaian soldiers, then helped oust dictator Yahya Jammeh, who refused to resign after an election defeat. There was no violence then: an advance of Senegalese troops towards the Gambian capital Bangui proved sufficient to make Jammeh change his mind.

The question is how legal that was, says Marko Svicevic, expert in international law, who is on this topic promoted. “One of the most important conditions for international intervention is that the UN Security Council gives its prior approval. That was not the case here. But the request came from Adama Barrow, who had won the election and could therefore be seen as a legitimate head of state.”

In addition, it had the approval of the African Union, which unites all countries on the continent. The Union itself is too big and soon too divided to act, says Svicevic, who is affiliated with Palacký University in the Czech Republic. “In general, we see that the Union does not oppose interventions by regional blocs, but they are also not provided with sufficient financial or logistical support.”

In a statement, the Union gave the coup plotters in Niger fifteen days to restore Bazoum to his position as president. There was no ‘or else’. It is unclear whether Bazoum, who has remained in contact with regional and Western leaders since his capture, has made a formal request to ECOWAS for military intervention.

Even if that request is made, experts deem the chance that it will actually come to that, small. “Niger is not Gambia,” says James Barnett, research fellow in Lagos, Nigeria for it Hudson Institute. “The country is much bigger, the security situation is more complex and the army is bigger and better equipped. The ECOWAS defense bosses know that too. A week is not much to assemble a multinational force.”

Armed groups

According to Barnett, such an intervention would also have to rely heavily on Nigeria, the giant in the region. But it itself is struggling with the violence of jihadists from Boko Haram and a maze of armed groups, among others. “The army already has its hands full with that.” In addition, according to the researcher, it is still questionable whether there will be sufficient support for this in Nigeria itself, but also among the other ECOWAS countries.

And then there is the sensitivity of an English-speaking country intervening in French-speaking West Africa. Barnett: “That touches on a historical mistrust about Nigeria’s ambitions in the region. Relations with Francophone countries are now better, but it will not be difficult for the military to stir up anti-Nigerian sentiment.”

The new strong men in Niger already showed on Monday that they have mastered this trick. On national TV claimed their spokesperson that Niger’s foreign minister (who was abroad at the time of the coup) would have given France permission to liberate Bazoum by air strikes. As elsewhere in the region, many Nigeriens are critical of the presence of French troops in their country.

The refusal of the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso to cooperate, as well as their threat to retaliate themselves, further complicates the situation.

So the diplomatic pressure continues. After the emergency meeting in Abuja, ECOWAS sent Mahamat Idriss Déby, the leader of Chad, to Niamey to negotiate with the military. A striking choice: Chad, which borders Niger, is not a member of ECOWAS, which makes Déby a bit more neutral. But Déby himself is seen by many Chadians as an illegitimate leader. He seized power when his father, President Idriss Déby, passed away in 2021.

“You ask one couple leader to negotiate with another couple leader,” says Nina Wilén of the Egmont Institute. “How credible is that to restore democracy?”