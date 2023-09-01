Ecowas has proposed a nine-month transition period to the military junta which took control of Niger on July 26 in a coup, to lead the country towards democracy. This was stated by the president of Nigeria Bola Tinubu, current leader of Ecowas. The military junta had proposed a three-year transition period to restore constitutional order.

Tinubu said there would be no relief from the sanctions imposed by Ecowas until the regime made “positive adjustments”. “The action of the soldiers is unacceptable. The sooner they make positive adjustments, the faster we will ease sanctions to ease the suffering we are seeing in Niger,” Tinubu said.