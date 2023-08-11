THE heads of general staff of the countries of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) will meet tomorrow in Accra, in Ghana. This was reported by Radio France Internationale recalling that the meeting comes after yesterday’s summit in Abuja on the coup in Niger. During the summit, the Ecowas leaders decided to activate a reserve force ready to intervene in Niger in case of failure of diplomatic attempts to restore constitutional order in the country where a military junta took power on 26 July last.

Read also

“Strong support” comes from the president of the Commission of theAfrican Union (Ua), Moussa Faki Mahamat, after the “decisions adopted by Ecowas on the unconstitutional change in Niger”. Faki expresses “deep concern” about the conditions of “President Mohamed Bazoum’s detention”. A note refers to “concurring sources that attest to a worrying worsening of these conditions”.

Faki asks the “military authorities to urgently stop the escalation in relations with Ecowas” with an explicit reference to the “end of the kidnapping of President Bazoum in worrying conditions”. Such treatment for a president democratically elected through a regular electoral process is “unacceptable”, continues the note which calls for “the immediate release” of Bazoum and of “all the members of his family and his government who are illegally detained with him”. The appeal to the international community is to “join efforts to save the physical and moral integrity of President Bazoum”.

Bazoum: “Coup leaders deny treatment to my sick son”

Human Rights Watch staff spoke to deposed President Bazoum and others close to him: “I have had no electricity since August 2 and no contact with other people since August 4. I cannot receive relatives or friends who bring us food and other supplies. My son is sick, has a serious heart problem and needs to see a doctor. They refused to let him receive medical treatment”, said the leader who has been locked up with his wife and son for 16 days in his residence.

His former deputy chief of cabinet Moussa Oumarou also denounced the conditions in which he is being held: “After depriving him of electricity and access to the telephone for several days, the coup leaders deprived him of his family doctor and even the food,” he told dpa. According to the same source, the coup leaders are holding about a hundred members of the deposed government in prison, including the son of the former president, Mahamadou Issoufou, who was energy minister in Bazoum’s government.

L’European Union he reiterated “his deep concern at the deteriorating conditions of detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family”. This is what the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the EU, Josep Borrell, wrote on Twitter: “We ask once again for their immediate and unconditional release”, adds Borrell, recalling that “President Bazoum has dedicated his life to improving the life of Nigeriens. Nothing – he concluded – allows us to justify such treatment”.

Rauti: “250 of our soldiers remain in Niamey”

“After the coup d’état of last July 26, the situation in Niger is constantly evolving and we are following all developments carefully. We are present with our contingent in a bilateral support mission and in the military partnership mission of the European Union (Eumpm). And to date, no hostility towards the Italian military has emerged in the area”. Defense Undersecretary Isabella Rauti tells Adnkronos.

“To date, around 250 of our soldiers remain in Niamey – he explains – Their safety is a priority for the Defence. We hope for a negotiated solution to the crisis that restores constitutional order, without resorting to military interventions that would throw the country into chaos. How much what happened in Niger must make us think because it is a clear sign of the hybrid war that is being fought on the international stage. Africa is fundamental for any future strategic and geopolitical scenario and we must pay particular attention to the continent as the Meloni government is doing ” .