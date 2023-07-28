General Abdourahmane TchianiChief of the Nigerien Presidential Guard, he proclaimed himself “head of the transitional government” of Niger. Tchiani spoke on Télé Sahel as “president of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland”, the CNSP announced on the night between 26 and 27 July to “put an end” to the “regime” of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The coup plotters of Niger have announced the suspension of the 2010 constitution and dissolved all the institutions of the country. This was reported by the Internet portal ActuNiger. “The constitution of 25 November 2010, as well as all the institutions connected to it, is suspended. The National Council for the Defense of the Homeland temporarily assumes executive and legislative powers. The Prime Minister assumes the functions and powers of head of state and representative of Niger internationally,” says ActuNiger.

The general, reports Radio France Internationale, justified the coup by speaking of the “worsening security situation” and “bad governance” in Niger. “The action of the Cnsp is motivated on the one hand, by the sole desire to preserve our dear homeland in the face of the continuous deterioration of the security situation in our countrywithout the deposed authorities allowing a glimpse of a real solution for the exit from the crisis, and on the other hand from economic and social mismanagement“, said the general. According to Tchiani, “the current security approach has not made it possible to secure the country despite the great sacrifices of the Nigeriens and the appreciated support of the partners”.

Tchiani then criticized an approach which in his opinion “rules out any real collaboration with Burkina Faso and Mali, despite the fact that we share the Liptako-Gourma area with these two neighboring countries where the activities of the terrorist groups we fight are concentrated today”. “We can no longer continue with the same approaches, with those proposed up to now, with the risk of seeing the gradual and inevitable of our country. That’s why we decided to step in and assume our responsibilities,” he said.

Finally, the request to “technical and financial partners and friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country to ensure all the necessary support, in order to allow it to face the challenges”.

In the meantime, there is no news from Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, in power since 2021 after being democratically elected. According to various sources, Bazoum has always been held – since Wednesday – with his family in the presidential palace and is said to be fine. It is not clear where Bazoum is and whether he is still detained, al-Jazeera points out.

In the past few hours, the voices calling for his unconditional release have multiplied and both the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, and the French president Emmanuel Macron have spoken with Bazoum. Macron spoke to Bazoum for the last time this morning, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said as reported by French media.

Yesterday morning a tweet signed ‘MB’ on Bazoum’s Twitter profile, the last one published, read: “The hard-won conquests will be safeguarded. All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will take care of it”. But in the meantime the head of the presidential guard who blocked Bazoum in his residence, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has proclaimed himself the new leader of Niger as president of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP).