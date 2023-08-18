Home page politics

The situation in Niger is getting worse. The Ecowas confederation of states is threatening military action, but some states are questioning their participation.

Accra – The military chiefs of the West African community of states Ecowas continue to work on a plan for a military operation against the putschists in Niger. The defense chiefs of 9 of the 15 member countries met Thursday (17 August) for a two-day meeting in Ghana’s capital Accra. The state union announced that “the activation of the ECOWAS riot squad to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger had begun.”

Ecowas Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah accused the Niger junta of playing a cat-and-mouse game with Ecowas.

The military, which took power in the West African country on the edge of the Sahara on July 26, has declared itself willing to talk, but has so far blocked all Ecowas diplomatic efforts. The Ecowas calls for the reinstatement of the constitution and of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoumwho is under house arrest. In addition, Bazoum is to be charged with high treason.

“Zero tolerance for military coups”: Ecowas plans are on thin ice

“They should remember that they have violated their country’s constitution as well as the Ecowas statutes, which stipulate zero tolerance for military coups,” Musah said at the opening of the meeting. Responding to questions from the press, the Ecowas commissioner said diplomacy remains an issue. However, Ecowas has sufficient resources to carry out a military operation. All member states except the states ruled by the military and Cape Verde are ready to participate, it said. A schedule for a possible deployment is secret.

In fact, there are still many unanswered questions when it comes to deployment. Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin and Guinea-Bissau have so far publicly stated that they would take part in an intervention. The member states of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, who were themselves suspended after military coups, want to provide military support to the coup plotters in Niger. The small island nation of Cape Verde had declined to participate.

Nigerian Army soldiers kneel during a military march in April 2023. Should the Ecowas be deployed in Niger, Nigeria would probably bring the largest troops with its armed forces. © Olukayode Jaiyeola/Imago

Other states have so far held back with public statements. In several countries – including Nigeria, which would provide a large part of the troops in the event of an operation due to its strength – the parliament would also first have to approve an operation. But that is definitely questionable. In Nigeria, the Senate has shown reluctance to possible intervention against the neighboring country, which is extremely unpopular with the population. In Ghana too, whose defense minister emphasized in the opening speech of the meeting how important it is to stop military coups, parliament has so far blocked sending troops.

Once important partner: future relations with Niger will be complicated

The Foreign Office in Berlin said on Thursday that Germany supports African efforts to solve the crisis in Niger. They support the two-pronged approach decided by the Ecowas heads of state, on the one hand to continue the mediation efforts and at the same time to activate the Ecowas standby force. “We support this Ecowas approach, in particular that the states want to exhaust all diplomatic means to achieve a solution to the crisis.” According to the information, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to EU-Introduce sanctions against the putschists.

Niger, a country with around 26 million inhabitants and one of the poorest populations in the world, was one of the last democratic partners of the USA and European states in the Sahel zone on the southern edge of the Sahara before the coup. France and the USA have important military bases in the country, which is also on a central migration route to Europe. (nak/dpa)