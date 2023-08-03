Slogans against the French military presence and the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) were launched in Niamey during the pro-coup protesters convened by the M62, a coalition of sovereign-inspired civil society organizations, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Hundreds of people, some of them with Russian flags, expressed their support for the military junta led by the former head of the presidential guard, Abdourahmane Tchiani, who carried out a coup last Wednesday by deposing President Mohamed Bazoum.

The crowd gathered in the central Place de la Concertacion of the capital. Protesters later marched through the streets near the French embassy, ​​although no incidents were recorded, Radio France Internationale reported.

Niger is ”on the way towards democracy”, declared the self-proclaimed coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani in a speech on TV, promising ”new elections”. The coup junta of Niger ”will not give in to regional or international pressure” to bring the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum back to power, added the general who also denounced the sanctions as “illegal” and “inhumane”.

The Nigerian army has denied receiving orders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene in Niger when a seven-day ultimatum given to the coup-plotting military to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power expires . Army spokesman Brigadier General Tukur Gusau denied that the Nigerian Armed Forces had received any orders, indicating that a military intervention is considered only as a “last option”.

Meanwhile the The United States has given orders to evacuate part of the staff of its embassy in Niger. The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, explaining that ”we have ordered the temporary departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from Niger”. Blinken then reiterated that ”the United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger”. And that’s why ” the embassy remains open and our leaders are diplomatically engaged at the highest levels ”, he added in a post on Twitter.

A note released by the US State Department reads that Blinken had a telephone conversation with the ousted Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum, to whom he guaranteed that ”the United States remains committed to restoring democratically elected government” of the African country.

Even the The United Kingdom has meanwhile announced that it is reducing the staff of its embassy in Niamey “for security reasons”.. “There was a military coup in Niger, which led to protests and unrest,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Ahead of another demonstration in favor of the military junta scheduled to mark Niger’s Independence Day, the British Foreign Ministry said that “protests can be violent and the situation could change rapidly without warning”.