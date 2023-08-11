The deposed President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum and his family members – his wife and son – are confined, in inhumane conditions, by the military of the Presidential Guard, in their residence to which the electricity has also been cut. They lose weight – the father and mother five kilos each, Salem, who is 22, ten. There is no clean water and they depend on the pasta and rice that are delivered to them, “the only things they eat”, denounced her daughter, Zazia Bazoum, on holiday in France at the time of the coup, in an interview with the Guardian.

“They have no meat, fruit and vegetables. What was in the refrigerator is no longer edible. The coup plotters are using this situation, electricity and all, as psychological pressure, because they want my father to sign a letter of resignation . But it’s torture. Maybe they’ll release my mom and my brother but not my dad. They know there are people who support it.”

The gas to fuel the stoves is running out and the family doctor has been prevented from entering the residence to visit the Bazoums. Zazia talks to her father on the phone almost every day. “The situation of my family at the moment is very difficult. They are in the dark and it is very hot in the house. They are fine with it, they say they will continue to oppose this situation but it is difficult for me to see my family in this situation. I don’t they can leave the house,” he explained. Zazia, who is 34 and a lawyer specializing in banking systems, works with her mother, Hadja Hadiza Bazoum, for the foundation of the ‘first lady’ Noor which deals with health and education in Niger.