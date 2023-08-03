The Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) sent a delegation to Niger on Wednesday August 2 to negotiate with the coup leaders who took power on July 26. The international organization, which imposed sanctions against Niamey, does not rule out the use of force to restore constitutional order and President Mohamed Bazoum. This Wednesday, there have also been power cuts, for which Niger blames Nigeria.

A delegation led by former Nigerian military officer Abdulsalami Abubakar visited Niger on Wednesday to advance negotiations that seek to ward off the coup that the sub-Saharan country has suffered since July 26. At the same time, a general from the Nigerian junta traveled to Bamako to meet with the military in power in Mali.

The Nigerien junta, for its part, sent one of its leaders, General Salifou Mody, former chief of Niger’s General Staff, to Bamako to approach positions with the neighboring country, also governed by a military junta in power since 2021.

These diplomatic actions seek to avoid an announced military intervention by most ECOWAS members if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated. “The military option is the last option on the table, the last resort, but we must be prepared for this eventuality,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner in charge of political affairs, peace and security.

Since the coup, neighboring countries have been divided between two positions. On the one hand, the countries that are governed by military juntas such as Mali and Burkina Faso —also members of Cedeao— that have shown their support for the military junta, which calls itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CLSP). They have even affirmed that they will support the coup military in the event of a military intervention in Nigerien territory. On the other hand, other members of Cedeao – led by Nigeria – have rejected the constitutional break made by the military on July 26.

The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria for a “special summit” to assess the situation in Niger after the military coup. © Kola Sulaimon / AFP

On July 30, the bloc made up of 15 African nations assured that if the government of Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021, is not reinstated, it could use force to restore order. Last Sunday, these States set a one-week deadline for the junta to restore the Bazoum government, before giving way to military actions.

Also from Nigeria, the Russian ambassador to the African country, Alexei Shebarshin, on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of Moscow intervening militarily in Niger in favor of the junta.

“Russia has no plans to use its armed forces in Niger,” he said in a statement on suspicion that Russia, an ally of Burkina Faso and Mali, may also support neighboring Niger.

Tchiani classifies ECOWAS sanctions as “inhumane”

The new self-proclaimed leader of Niger, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has rejected the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, calling them illegal, unfair and inhumane. In a televised address, he said Niger would not give in to regional and international pressure to restore President Bazoum to office.

This screenshot obtained by AFP from a video released by ORTN – Télé Sahel, on July 28, 2023, shows General Abdourahamane Tiani, speaking on national television as “President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland.” © AFP – ORTN TV Sahel

“The National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland rejects these sanctions en bloc and refuses to give in to any threat and wherever it comes from,” he said in a televised speech. “We reject any interference in the internal affairs of Niger,” he added, on the eve of the commemoration of the country’s independence, a former French colony.

In addition, he added that the French “have never been the object of the slightest threat” and “have no objective reason to leave Niger.”

Evacuations, reopening of borders and power cuts in Niger

Since last Monday, July 31, there have been power cuts in the northern regions of Niger. The company that manages the energy in Niger, Nigelec, attributes the cut of the electricity supply line to actions carried out from Nigeria.

#Niger | 2 vols sont déjà arrivés en France pour évacuer les ressortissants qui le souhaitaient

➡️ + 350 French 🇫🇷 evacuated

➡️Des ressortissants d’autres nationalités ont pu aussi être évacués: 🇳🇪🇵🇹🇧🇪🇪🇹🇱🇧🇩🇪🇨🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸🇦🇹 Les opérations d’évacuations par @francediplo &… pic.twitter.com/yMM2PqbH8q —France Diplomatie🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) August 2, 2023 latest update from the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs with the balance of evacuated European citizens and the announcement of a third flight that will depart from Niamey this Wednesday, August 2.





These interruptions in the energy supply, which have been registered since yesterday, Tuesday, August 1, in Niamey, and other Niger cities, occur after the economic and financial sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.

For their part, France, Italy and Spain have begun the evacuation of their citizens and other European countries. This Wednesday, August 2, the French government led the evacuation of two flights. In addition, a third flight is expected to depart this Thursday.

The Nigerian military junta announced the reopening of the borders with five neighboring countries: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad. That is, with all those that share a border except Nigeria and Benin.

Also, the official appointment of the governors of the eight regions of the country was announced, all military: four brigadier generals, a lieutenant general, a major colonel, a colonel and a police controller general, according to EFE reports.

Coup d’état and border closure

On July 26, the coup d’état was led by a military junta, calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CLSP), which announced the de facto dismissal of the president, the suspension of government institutions, the closure of air and land borders, and a night curfew until further notice. Army General Abdourahmane Tchian proclaimed himself the leader of Niger.

Spain suspends with immediate effect its bilateral development cooperation with Niger. We call for a return to the Nigerian constitutional order and the release of the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.https://t.co/IQpMsOtfDW pic.twitter.com/fOVMZ5Mh61 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation (@MAECgob) July 30, 2023



Since the announcement of the seizure of power by the military, the European Union and a good part of the European countries have announced the suspension of financial cooperation towards the African country. These economic resources are necessary for public accounts, according to the exclusive interview that the deposed Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, gave to France 24. Mahamadou also assured that President Mohamed Bazoum is fine, despite being held by the coup plotters.

With EFE and Reuters