Dhe western engagement in West Africa is in a critical phase, and not only because the withdrawal of German troops is being made more difficult by the putsch in Niger. Ultimately it is about the geopolitical orientation of this unstable region, which forms the hinterland of the North African coastal countries; which in turn are important for Europe’s interests, the keywords are migration, jihadism, economic cooperation.

In Berlin, too, many oaths have been sworn in recent years that the strategic importance of Africa has been recognized and that they want to act accordingly. Anyone else who is interested in the continent and especially the Sahel countries is well known: Russia and China.

Schulze auditions in Nigeria

Preserving Western influence, especially under the currently difficult conditions, is therefore a worthwhile and important task. In the German case, however, it is noticeable that it is carried out by the development minister. In Nigeria, where one of the keys to further development in Niger and the region as a whole lies, Svenja Schulze speaks, not Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The plane remained in Abu Dhabi on Monday, but wanted to stick to a planned trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji: talks about security and climate protection, visiting the women’s soccer World Cup, opening a new embassy. This is also one of the tasks of a foreign minister, but given the acute crisis that has built up in Europe’s neighborhood, it is a remarkable priority.

Development aid alone will not be able to stop the further erosion of Europe’s position in West Africa. A lot of diplomatic work is also required here – not least to get the German armed forces to withdraw from Mali. Foreign policy is often hard work, and not every minister liked that in the past either. It is necessary nonetheless.