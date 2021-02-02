Police vehicles wait on a street in Yangon, Myanmar. LYNN BO BO / EFE

Signs of what the Burmese Army was planning had multiplied in recent days. And yet, the coup that led this Monday, and in which the main civil leaders of the country were arrested, including the chief herself de facto of the Government, Aung San Suu Kyi, seemed to take almost everyone by surprise. It is difficult to think that, despite the threats made recently by a military spokesman, the Armed Forces were going to risk a step that could return Myanmar, the former Burma, to the status of an international pariah that it suffered until the beginning of the process of democratic transition in 2011.

Even more difficult because, despite everything, his relationship with La Dama – as she is popularly known – has been much more accommodative than anticipated when the Nobel Peace Prize won the first partially free elections of this century in the country, in 2015. During her six years as the de facto head of the democratic government, Aung San Suu Kyi has disappointed the world by defending military repression against the Rohingya minority even before the UN Court of Justice in The Hague.

Even so, the results of the last elections, on November 8, in which La Dama and her party, the National League for Democracy, won again by avalanche, seem to have touched a very sensitive point in the military establishment. The Armed Forces seem to have understood that although the system is tilted in their favor – it grants them 25% of the seats in Parliament, in addition to three of the most powerful ministries – it will be impossible for them to win elections. This can jeopardize their many privileges and businesses that they are unwilling to share. The similarities between the accusations of electoral fraud by the Burmese military and those launched by former US President Donald Trump against his own elections are striking. In Washington, the strength of the institutions stopped what could well have turned out to be a coup. In Burma the coup has succeeded, at least for the moment.

The Army has promised to call elections in one year, and hand over power to the winner. But in that time, many things can happen, and the Southeast Asian region is no stranger to meetings that arrived for a limited time and remained in command. Burma, a country impoverished by decades of military rule, marked by ethnic divisions and with entire regions in the hands of guerrilla groups, deserves better. You deserve to have your opinion respected. The new junta must immediately release the detained leaders and resume the democratic process. Although there are leaders as disappointing as Aung San Suu Kyi in front.