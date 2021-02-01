Myanmar’s military toppled the country’s fragile democratic government in a coup on Monday, arresting civilian leaders, blocking the Internet and cutting off flights.

The coup returns the country to a full military regime after a brief experiment in quasi-democracy that began in 2011, when the military, who had been in power since 1962, implemented parliamentary elections and other reforms.

What led to the military coup in Myanmar?

Parliament was scheduled to hold its first session since the November 8 elections in the country, in which the National League for Democracy, the country’s main civil party, won the 83% of seats.

The military refused to accept the results of the vote, which was widely regarded as a referendum on the popularity of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi, leader of the NLD, has been the de facto civil ruler of the country since he took office in 2015.

The new parliament was expected to support the election results and approve the next government.

The possibility of the coup emerged in recent days. The military, who had tried in the country’s Supreme Court to argue that the election results were fraudulent, threatened to “take actions” and they surrounded the houses of parliament with soldiers.

How was the coup carried out?

On Monday, the military detained the leaders of the ruling NLD party and Myanmar’s civilian leaders, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with cabinet ministers, senior ministers from various regions, opposition politicians, writers and activists.

The coup was effectively announced on the military-owned Myawaddy television station when a news anchor cited the 2008 constitution, which allows the military to declare a national emergency.

The state of emergency, he said, would remain in effect for one year.

The military quickly took control of the country’s infrastructure, suspending most television broadcasts and canceling all domestic and international flights, according to reports.

Telephone and Internet access was suspended in the main cities. The stock market and commercial banks were closed, and in some places long lines were seen outside ATMs. In Yangon, the largest city and the country’s oldest capital, residents rushed to markets to stock up on food and other supplies.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi came to power as state councilor in 2016 after the first vote fully democratic of the country in decades.

Pro-democracy protesters protest in Japan after Aung San Suu Kyi’s arrest. Photo: Reuters

His rise to leadership was seen as a critical moment in Myanmar’s transition, formerly known as Burma, towards democracy since the military dictatorship. Suu Kyi, daughter of the country’s independence hero General Aung San, passed more than 15 years under house arrest.

Her time in detention made her an international icon, and received the Award Peace Nobel in 1991.

Since his release, his reputation has been tarnished by your cooperation with the military and his vociferous defense of the country’s deadly campaign against the Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority. In 2019, he represented the country in a trial at the International Court of Justice, in which he defended Myanmar against charges of ethnic violence.

Suu Kyi’s cooperation with the military was believed by many to be a pragmatic measure that would accelerate the country’s evolution toward full democracy, but her arrest on Monday seemed to demonstrate the lie in the military’s commitment to democracy.

Who is General Aung Hlaing?

The military said they had handed over power to the army chief, Major General Aung Hlaing.

The move prolongs the power of Aung Hlaing, who is supposed to retire as head of the army this summer. Its sponsorship network, focused on lucrative family businesses, it may well have been undermined by his retirement, especially if he hadn’t been able to secure a clean exit.

Protesters repudiate General Aung Hlaing in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Photo: AFP

Under the old power-sharing agreement, Aung Hlaing chaired two business conglomerates and was able to appoint three key cabinet members who oversee the police and border guards.

The military never came under the control of the civilian government. In recent years, the army, led by Aung Hlaing, has overseen bells against several of the country’s minority ethnic groups, including the Rohingya, Shan and Kokang.

By Russell Goldman, The New York Times

