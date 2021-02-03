Following Monday’s coup in Myanmar, elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained at the government residence, but without being formally accused of anything.

That legal limbo came to an end this Wednesday, after the Exercise of Myanmar revealed the unusual reason that gives them the power to keep her in detention for at least two more weeks: the alleged illegal importation of a telephone device.

According to the police reports to which the EFE agency had access, the Nobel Peace Prize and State Councilor, who was arrested on Monday along with part of her government during the coup, was charged after the military found in her home a illegally imported telephone communication device.

A tank stationed in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, shows the presence of the Army after the coup. Photo: AFP

The 75-year-old could face a sentence of up to three years in prison for that crime, and will have to remain in detention at least until February 15.

Charges against the president

The police also brought charges against the also deposed president, U Win Myint, who is accused of violate natural disaster management law, among which the pandemic is included, having displaced 220 vehicles during a trip in the middle of the electoral campaign against the measures by COVID-19 that prohibit the gathering of more than 30 people.

A spokesperson for the hitherto ruling National League for Democracy (LND) party confirmed on Facebook the charges against the president and the State Councilor deposed by the military, who assumed power after accuse the elected government of electoral fraud in the elections last November.

During the protests, images of General Min Aung Hlaing, the military man in charge of the coup in Myanmar, are burned. Photo: EFE

According to sources from Suu Kyi’s political party, the NLD, the woman was still under house arrest at her official residence in the capital, and was “in good health”.

At the moment, it is unknown whether she has been transferred for questioning.

Myint was questioned at a military barracks this Wednesday in Rangoon, the country’s largest city, according to a source close to the former president.

The 69-year-old politician had served as president since 2018, although the country’s de facto leader was Suu Kyi, appointed as State Councilor, a post designed to circumvent the article of the Constitution that prevents those with immediate foreign relatives (which is their case) from becoming president.

Parliamentarians expelled

The Army, which has begun to close the NLD headquarters in several provinces of the country, has been releasing members of the government and regional leaders since Monday. In turn, this Wednesday he ordered 350 parliamentarians to leave government residences in which they were held.

Aung San Suu Kyi, seen here in a 2017 photo, remains under house arrest. Photo: AFP

The parliamentarians, who were scheduled to swear to their posts on Monday after the November elections, have had permission from the military to return home from Tuesday, but, for reasons that they have not explained, they now refuse to leave until next Saturday.

“The Army arrived this morning and he asked us to go home. Our leaders have decided not to leave until February 6, “an LND parliamentarian who prefers not to reveal his name told the EFE news agency.

Protests

The military coup has generated an incipient civil disobedience movement in the country. On Wednesday, health personnel from more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in Myanmar joined a call for protest.

Nurses, dentists, doctors and other members of the health personnel of hospitals in more than 30 cities joined the strike on Wednesday. They unfurled red ribbons in one of the first mobilizations after the military coup on Monday.

The health workers’ strike came after a casserole was held with a mass following Tuesday night in Rangoon in protest at the rise of the military, which they ruled the country with an iron fist from 1962 to 2011.

International condemnation

The military coup has continued to have great international resonance and the UN on Tuesday demanded a clear condemnation of the coup from the international powers and asked them to reject the military’s plan to hold new elections.

Protests in Japan against the coup in Myanmar. Photo: REUTER

In the Security Council, however, China and Russia stopped any attempt to take action against Myanmar.

In this sense, Beijing rejected that it had supported or given tacit consent to the coup, and reiterated that it hopes that all parties will resolve their differences and boost stability.

According to the state of emergency decreed, the military will maintain power for a year and will hold elections, on an unspecified date, to hand over power to the winning party at the polls.

The military, who despite starting a “disciplined democracy” a decade ago, they had never quite given up power in the Asian country: they had 25% of the seats in Parliament and the influential ministries of the Interior, Borders and Defense.

Source: EFE