The Myanmar Army conducted a coup by taking political control of the country on Monday and declared state of emergency for one yearaccording to the military-controlled television channel.

The up to now vice president, Myint Swe, who was appointed to the post by the military thanks to the powers granted to them by the constitution, assumes the presidency, while the head of the Armed Forces, Min aung hlaing, will control the authorities.

The seizure of power took place a few hours after the arrest of the Executive, including the de facto leader, State Councilor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the president removed, Win myint, in addition to other politicians and activists.

State Councilor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the Myanmar Army, which took control of the country. Photo EFE

Telephone and communication lines remain cut from early in the morning throughout the country while the only media that is broadcasting is the military channel, Myawaddy News.

Burma’s parliament was scheduled to hold the first session of the legislature on Monday after the November 2020 elections, when the NLD, a formation of Suu Kyi, achieved a resounding victory.

The rumors of a coup d’etat ran since last Tuesday the military spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not rule out the seizure of power by the Army after denouncing alleged irregularities in legislative elections of the past 8 of November.

The army, which ruled the country between 1962 and 2011, when a controlled transition to democracy began, finally rejected that possibility on Saturday and guaranteed in a statement its commitment to upholding the constitution.

Suu Kyi’s landslide electoral victory proved her great popularity in Burma, despite her bad international reputation for policies against the Rohingya minority, many of whom are denied citizenship and vote, among other rights.

The alleged irregularities were first denounced by the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), the former government formation created by the previous military junta before dissolving.

The Electoral Commission denied electoral fraud in the November elections, won by the National League for Democracy by winning 83 percent of the 476 seats in the Legislature.

The USDP was the big loser of the elections, winning only 33 seats, and refused to accept the results, even asking for new elections organized by the Army to be held.

The military, who drew up the current Constitution in a roadmap to achieve a “disciplined democracy”, already had great powers in the country, having 25 percent of the seats in Parliament and the influential ministries of the Interior, Borders and Defense.

Condemnation of the international community

Several countries quickly condemned the coup by the Myanmar Army and demanded the release of political prisoners.

On the one hand, the United States government was “alarmed” by the events and asked the military to adhere “to democratic norms and the rule of law.”

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the results of the recent elections or impede Burma’s democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if the steps taken are not retraced,” said the statement issued by the White House.

Australia also called for the “immediate” release of all the leaders of the Asian country and urged the military to respect the rule of law and “the results of the November 2020 elections.”

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, “firmly” condemned the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and said that “the declaration of transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military (…) represents a severe blow to the democratic reforms in Burma. “

Source: agencies