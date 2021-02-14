During the curfew, the police pick up junta critics. The release of 23,000 criminals also spreads suspicion and fear.

BERLIN taz | For the ninth day in a row, tens of thousands of people protested against the military coup on February 1 in Myanmar (Burma) on Sunday. In the largest city, Yangon (Rangoon), travel companies demonstrate for the first time with a bus convoy. The coup is a burden for tourism, which has already been plagued by the corona pandemic.

A few days ago German-speaking tour guides had already announced their protest against the coup in front of the German embassy. In Mandalay there was a protest march in historical costumes on Sunday. The day before, journalists protested against planned restrictions on freedom of the press.

With the slogan “Stop Kidnappings at night”, the nocturnal raids and arrests were criticized in many protests over the weekend. Police are removing military critics and suspected civil disobedience campaigners from their homes during the curfew. Even after days, relatives often don’t know anything about the whereabouts of the arrested.

According to human rights activists, around 350 people had been arrested by Saturday: politicians from the former ruling party NLD, alleged organizers of the campaign for civil disobedience, demonstrators, influencers and former student leaders of the 88 movement.

Neighborhood alert system during police raids

In the case of a young demonstrator who was hit in the head by a police shot in the capital Naypyidaw a few days ago and has since been considered brain dead in the hospital, the machines that are essential for survival have now been switched off at the request of her family. She is considered to be the first to die in the protests against military rule.

For fear of arrests at night, the protest movement has now also organized itself in residential areas. The nightly deafening beating on pots to symbolically drive away the military junta like an evil spirit serves as a model for the nightly alarm system.

If the police appear in front of a house at night, residents raise the alarm with pots. Then hundreds of neighbors flock to surround the police officers. These are mostly intimidated by the numerical inferiority and not infrequently they withdraw again. The police had to pull out those who had already been arrested. Many videos of such actions recorded with smartphones are currently circulating on social media.

In any case, smartphones have become the central weapon of anti-Juntagers. Any repression by the police and the military is immediately documented and disseminated. In this way, the protest movement always retains the power to interpret the often clumsy propaganda of the military regime.

But the military opponents now also fear 23,000 suspected criminals who were amnestied on Friday for the national holiday. They are seen as potential troublemakers. Because at first glance, her release appears to be a humane act, but based on past experiences with Myanmar’s military it turns out to be a perfidious tactic.

Place for mass arrests through amnesty for criminals

Because the amnesty only creates the space for future mass arrests in the prisons. And criminals can be used to terrorize the population or to violently escalate protests by provocateurs. This then gives the police and the military an excuse to intervene violently.

In some residential areas there are now vigilante groups armed with clubs and iron bars that keep watch at night. There are warnings about feared arson and water contamination. At the same time, there are pictures on Facebook of the first intruders who are said to have just come out of prison. Allegedly children have also been instigated into criminal actions against families by demonstrators.

The result is a climate of fear and mistrust in an already seething rumor mill. In addition, the first military armored vehicles drove through Yangon on Sunday, stoking fear. Rumor has it that soldiers from the country’s war regions will be dressed in police uniforms to attack protests in Yangon soon.

The military government has now issued a decree allowing arrests without an arrest warrant and raids without a search warrant. The reporting requirements have also been tightened. Overnight stays outside of your own house must be registered now. Because the first junta critics have already gone underground.

An arrest warrant for seven wanted activists was released on Saturday. And in the next few days a new cyber law is to come into force that will massively restrict freedom of the press and force Internet companies to release user data.