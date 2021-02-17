Myanmar’s generals have maneuvered themselves into a dilemma. During the coup you underestimated how widespread popular resistance would be.

YANGON taz | Just days after the military coup and arrested President Win Myint and the de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, young people in Myanmar began to protest against the military coup, including many members of the ethnic minorities. The protesting youth call themselves “Generation Z” and call on civil servants and government employees to participate in the “Movement of Civil Disobedience” (CDM).

Indeed, doctors and nurses joined the CDM first. In the meantime, employees from the ministries as well as those from the state media, transport and electricity companies are involved. The army initially tried to replace striking employees with military personnel. But that was unsuccessful because too many were simply participating in the CDM movement for that.

So the military government began to threaten and arrest protesters. That didn’t help either. In the meantime, many citizens stand behind “Generation Z” and demand: “Away with the dictatorship, away with the 2008 constitution, in with a federal state”.

Arrests have so far not weakened the protest movement

The remarkable thing is that although young people of “Generation Z” lead the protest movement, no organizations or personalities have so far taken the lead. The military cannot, therefore, throw leaders in jail and thus weaken the movement.

Although the military imprisoned student leaders, high officials of the previous ruling party, the NLD, and some well-known activists, and raided NLD offices, this did not weaken the protests, but in fact made them even stronger in many regions.

The army’s plan is to split the supporters of the NLD and push its leader Aung San Suu Kyi out of politics. Because the military wants to determine the politics of the country alone again – with the help of the constitution of 2008, which ensures it a strong influence. It gives the military 25 percent of the seats in both chambers of parliament and sovereignty over the three security ministries of defense, home affairs and border control.

Putsch instead of pension

According to the constitution, a candidate must have more than 50 percent of the votes of the MPs to become president. The USPD, which is close to the military, had expected to get 26 percent of the seats in the elections, which together with the army’s 25 percent share would have meant a majority in order to be able to provide the head of state.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing wanted to become president and not retire in July at 65. But the elections thwarted his plans. That’s why he launched a coup. But there are different interests within the army. The constitution secures substantial income for the generals as the military firms control the country’s raw materials.

There could soon be conflict among the generals as they fear for their businesses and the safety of their families. Because sanctions by the international community could reduce their deals and profits. Your children could also lose their places to study in western countries. There are likely to be hot debates among the generals about the corruption of Min Aung Hlaing and his family and their business empire.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing miscalculated and did not plan his coup well. He underestimated the power of social media that young people use to communicate. And he didn’t take into account the skills of “Generation Z”.

Will the military bloodily suppress the protests? Or maybe negotiate with Aung San Suu Kyi and her NLD? That would also depend on how determined and united the population continues to fight for real democracy.