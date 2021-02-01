The Myanmar Army (formerly Burma) has assumed power in the country after giving a coup this morning in which it stopped to leaders and members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, as well as the de facto leader of the Government, Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and the country’s president, Win Myint. After the coup, the military they have declared a state of emergency for a year.

The NLD, Suu Kyi’s party, has issued a statement distributed on social networks in which it urges the people of Myanmar not to accept the coup and to protest publicly and added that this military action means that the country will return to a “ dictatorship”. The last weeks had been very hectic in the Asian country, with multiple rumors of a coup d’état after the elections held last November, an election widely won by the NLD, but in which the opposition and the Army denounced irregularities, although without presenting evidence.

The November elections, the trigger

After taking power, the interim president, former general Myint Swe, until now vice president, has transferred all power to the army commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, for the duration of the one-year state of emergency. The Army Chief’s office has indicated that the military has taken this action in response to the electoral fraud theories circulating since the elections and they have ensured that their intention is to hold “free and fair general elections” when the state of emergency ends.

The coup and subsequent arrests occurred hours before the Burmese Parliament began its opening session following the November elections, in which the NLD won 396 out of 476 seats, while the Union Party, Solidarity and Development, backed by the military, obtained 33 deputies. After the military action, the country’s telephone lines are cut, although the internet is currently working. State television is also suspended and only broadcasts the channel of the military broadcaster ‘Myawaddy’. The military and tanks, meanwhile, patrol the streets of the main cities.

Myanmar returns to military control

With this coup, Myanmar returns to the military control to which it was subjected between 1962 and 2011, when the transition towards democracy began, which would have its greatest milestone in the 2015 elections, in which Suu Kyi’s NLD prevailed by an overwhelming majority . However, despite the fact that since then the party of the Nobel Peace Prize winner has won successive elections, the Army has retained an important control of the country protected by the Constitution. Burmese law states that 25% of seats in Parliament are reserved for the military, which have veto power over legislative amendments and also reserve the ministries of the Interior, Defense and Borders.

Reactions of the international community

Following the arrests, the reactions of the international community have not been long in coming. The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has “strongly” condemned the arrests and it has shown its “grave concern” about this “transfer of all powers to the military.”

For its part, U.S has also expressed its condemnation and through the press secretary and the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, have call for the release of “all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the Burmese people expressed in the November 8 elections.”

Pedro Sánchez: “We ask for the immediate release of the detainees”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has also reacted on his Twitter account to the attack perpetrated in Myanmar: “Spain condemns the coup in Myanmar. We ask for the immediate release of all detained persons and the restoration of the democratic process. The Constitution and the electoral results must be respected, “he wrote on the social network

Finally, the Embassy of Spain in Myanmar has asked Spanish citizens residing in the former Burma to remain in their homes after the coup, follow the evolution of the political crisis through social networks and save your contacts for an eventual emergency.