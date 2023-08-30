This Wednesday, August 30, a group of high-ranking military officers from Gabon announced on television that they are assuming control of the country and that the results of the general elections on August 26 are annulled. His pronouncement came shortly after the electoral authorities declared that President Ali Bongo won the elections with which he would assume his third term.

The coup in Gabon represents the eighth in West and Central Africa, since 2020.

This is a region that in the last decade had made great strides in shedding its reputation as a “coup belt.”

However, the persistent problems of insecurity and corruption have been in the discourse of the armies in the area to justify the various seizures of power by force.

Here is a recount of some of the coups in nations that were French colonies:

Niger

On July 29, 2023, members of Niger’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his residence and appeared on national television to announce that they were seizing power, in order to end what they called the “deterioration of the security situation and the bad government”.

Days later, the military junta declared the head of the presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tiani, as the new head of state, raising security concerns in a region where until recently Niger was a key ally of Western powers seeking to curb the violence from extremist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State.

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared Niger’s new head of state by coup leaders, arrives for a meeting with ministers in Niamey, Niger on July 28, 2023. REUTERS – STRINGER

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the main regional bloc, has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders, but at the same time warns that it is willing to send troops to Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail. .

For their part, the coup leaders in Niger have authorized the Armed Forces of Mali and Burkina Faso, countries also controlled by the military after coups, to intervene in their territory in the event of an armed intervention in their territory.

Burkina Faso

In January 2022, the Burkina Faso Army overthrew President Roch Kabore, blaming him for failing to contain violence by Islamist militants.

The coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, promised to restore security, but the attacks worsened. A situation that eroded morale in the Armed Forces, leading to a second coup in September 2022, when the current junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, seized power.

Guinea

In September 2021, the commander of the special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, overthrew President Alpha Conde. A year earlier, Conde had changed the constitution to circumvent limits that would have prevented him from running for a third term, sparking widespread riots.

Doumbouya became interim president and promised a transition to democratic elections within three years.

ECOWAS rejected the schedule and imposed sanctions against the board members and their families. Among them, the freezing of their bank accounts.

Residents cheer for army soldiers as they celebrate the coup in Conakry, Guinea, on September 5, 2021. © Souleymane Camara / Reuters

The military regime later proposed to start the democratic transition in January 2023, but opposition parties say the junta has done little to establish institutions and a roadmap to return to constitutional rule.

Chad

In April 2021, the Chadian Army seized power after President Idriss Deby was assassinated on the battlefield while visiting troops fighting rebels in the north of the country.

Under local law, the Speaker of Parliament should have been appointed Speaker at that time. However, a military council intervened and dissolved the Legislative in the name of “guaranteeing stability.”

Deby’s son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, was appointed interim president and tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition until elections.

File-President Mahamat Idriss Deby at the presidential palace in N’Djamena, Chad, on April 27, 2021. © AFP

The unconstitutional transfer of power sparked riots in the capital, N’Djamena, which were suppressed by the military.

mali

In August 2020, a group of colonels led by Assimi Goita overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The coup followed anti-government protests over deteriorating security, disputed legislative elections and allegations of corruption.

Under pressure from Mali’s neighbors in West Africa, the military junta has agreed to cede power to a civilian-led interim government charged with overseeing an 18-month transition to democratic elections to be held in February 2022.

Colonel Assimi Goïta, identified as the leader of the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People, which organized a coup in Mali, meets with an ECOWAS delegation in Bamako, Mali, on August 22, 2020. © Moussa Kalapo / Reuters.

But the coup leaders clashed with the interim president, retired Colonel Bah Ndaw, and engineered a second coup in May 2021. Goita, who had served as acting vice president, was promoted as president.

ECOWAS lifted some of the sanctions on Mali after the military rulers proposed a two-year transition to democracy and published a new electoral law. The country is scheduled to hold presidential elections in February 2024 to return to the constitutional regime.