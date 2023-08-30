Officers of the Gabonese army say they staged a coup early Wednesday morning. They announced on national television that they have seized power to end the reign of President Ali Bongo.

On Tuesday evening, Bongo was declared the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election. His main opponent Albert Ondo Ossa has repeatedly accused Bongo of electoral fraud.

The Gabonese president, who has been in power for fourteen years, was re-elected with 64.27 percent of the votes cast. Shortly after the announcement of the official result, the military in the country announced that they were going to end the regime. Shots were also heard in the capital Libreville.

Bongo needed just one round to beat his main rival Albert Ondo Ossa, who won just 30.77 percent of the vote, and 12 other candidates. Michel Stéphane Bonda, president of the Gabonese Electoral Center, said this on state television. Turnout was 56.65 percent. The official result was announced on state television in the middle of the night, without any prior announcement.

Irresponsible management

Twelve soldiers then announced in a statement read on TV channel Gabon 24 the cancellation of the elections and “the dissolution of all the institutions of the republic”.

“Today we, the Defense and Security Forces, on behalf of the people of Gabon, (…) have decided to defend the peace by ending the current regime. The August 26, 2023 general election and results are cancelled. Borders are closed until further notice and all institutions of the republic are being dissolved.

One of the military said that the coup plotters had come to their decision because of “irresponsible, unpredictable governance that has led to a constant deterioration of social cohesion that is causing chaos in the country.” During this statement, journalists from the French news agency AFP heard shots fired in Libreville.

A curfew was imposed in Gabon on Saturday and internet access was cut off. The government took these measures to prevent the spread of calls for violence.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba (L) and his rival Albert Ondo Ossa. ©AFP

