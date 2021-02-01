The Burmese administrative capital Naypyidaw was squared, on the morning of February 1, by the military. A similar scenario is playing out in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar (Burma), as in the rest of the country, now in the hands of the army.



The supporters of the generals celebrate this coup in the streets. On their television channel, the soldiers declare a state of emergency for a year. In the process, they announced that the all-powerful army chief Min Aung Hlaing now concentrates legislative, executive and judicial power.

Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested. She has led the civilian government since 2016. Her supporters are sorry. “They must release Aung San Suu Kyi and also our chairman, and all the deputies who have just been arrested”, throws a man in the street. The international community condemned this coup.

The JT

The other subjects of the news