Social networks in the dark. Access to Twitter was restricted in Burma on Friday, February 5, two days after Facebook was similarly targeted in an attempt to silence the mounting protests in that country following the military coup that took overthrown the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army had ordered on Wednesday suppliers to block access to Facebook, the gateway to the internet for millions of Burmese. His services were still disrupted on Friday. As a result, many users were on Twitter and the hashtags #HearthevoiceofMyanmar and #RespectOurVotes were used millions of times, especially by several Burmese celebrities. In the evening, Friday, they saw their access to Twitter restricted in turn.

Telenor, one of the main telecommunications operators in the country, confirmed that authorities ordered the blocking of Twitter and Instagram on Friday. “until further notice”. The company, based in Norway, “contested the necessity and proportionality of the directive (…) and underlined (its) contradiction with international human rights law”, saying to himself “seriously concerned”.

According to a document from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Twitter and Instagram were used to “provoke misunderstandings among the public”. Other Facebook services, like Whatsapp, were also experiencing disruptions.