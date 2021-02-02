That was ten years ago, an eternity. Barely released, after fifteen years of house arrest, the one whose name could be spoken again was promised to a “Tragic end” by the state daily, in the hands of the ex-junta, New Light of Myanmar. It is difficult to say whether the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday, at the age of 75, was part of this fatal outcome or was another twist in a life that was marked by it.

Daughter of the father of the Burmese nation, General Aung San, she became, in 1988, the icon of the opposition to the all-powerful army, thanks to her return from a long exile with the former colonist. British. Since her detention, she received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Definitively released in 2010, she was comfortably elected as a Member of Parliament on behalf of her party, the National League for Democracy.

Ambiguous “iron lady”

She then embarked on an international tour during which Europe renewed its support. If the Constitution forbids her to run for the presidential election of 2015, because married to a foreigner, she becomes special advisor to the State and de facto president but must deal with the army, which retains the sovereign ministries and 25% of the seats in Parliament. Uncompromising and authoritarian, Aung San Suu Kyi seems to forget that it was in the light of the major demonstrations of 1988 for democracy that she took her first steps in politics. Three years ago, she defended a bill restricting the right to demonstrate.

Silent in the face of hate

Ambiguous, the “Iron Lady” is also ambiguous when she denies any “Genocidal intent” against stateless Rohingya before the International Court of Justice, pointing fingers at those who ignore the “Complexity” Burmese. Deeply nationalist, she will never raise her voice against hate speech and close the doors of her country to UN investigators. Already, the icon is losing its grace. Despite the disillusionment, voices are being raised in Burma so as not to put it in difficulty in the face of the army. Same firmness on the social level. While in 2018 the mobilizations multiply for the increase in the minimum income, Aung San Suu Kyi keeps her eyes riveted on the negotiations around the European Union-Burma investment protection agreement. Investors are rubbing their hands. Despite the disappointments, she remains perceived as the only hope for democratization, for lack of succession within her party, and won a clear victory in the last legislative elections.