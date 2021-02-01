Aung San Suu Kyi, the former dissident ruled Burma alongside the military since 2016. They just arrested him and seized power in Myanmar, Monday February 1. On their television channel, the soldiers declare a state of emergency for one year. In the process, they announce that the all powerful army chief Min Aung Hlaing henceforth concentrates the legislative, executive and judicial power. No one knows where the “lady from Yangon”, Respectful nickname given to Aung San Suu Kyi. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. The population is stunned by this coup, which marks the end of the democratic process in Burma.



“Behind the civilian window that represented Aung San Suu Kyi for several years, this fragile democracy, and the military behind the scenes have kept almost all the levers: Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defense, most of the economic power “, explains journalist Etienne Leenhardt on the France 2 plateau. The soldiers experienced “as a humiliation” the last elections or the party of the “lady of Yangon “ won more than 80% votes.

The JT

The other subjects of the news