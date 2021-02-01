A coup was carried out by the army in Burma on Monday February 1, and a state of emergency was declared for one year. The de facto head of the civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested and generals were placed in key positions of power. This coup d’état comes as the Parliament resulting from the last legislative elections was to begin its first session today.

The military said they wanted to preserve the “stability” state, during an ad aired on their television channel, NAME. They accuse the electoral commission of not having remedied the “huge irregularities” which took place, according to them, during the legislative elections in November, won overwhelmingly by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (LND), in power since the 2015 elections. They demanded that the electoral commission The government-run publishes the voters list for verification – which the commission did not.

Like Aung San Suu Kyi, the President of the Republic, Win Myint, was also arrested early in the morning. “We heard that they were being held in Naypyidaw”, the capital of the country, told AFP the spokesperson for the NLD, Myo Nyunt. The latter adds that several other officials were also arrested. The army then seized the town hall of Yangon, the economic capital of the country, and access to its international airport was blocked by the military, AFP journalists noted. Telecommunications, laptops and internet were seriously disrupted, noted the specialized NGO Netblocks (in English).

Min Aung Hlaing now concentrates power, according to army statement “legislative, administrative and judicial”, while another general, Myint Swe, has been appointed interim president, a largely honorary post.

The United States and Australia reacted quickly to these events. “The United States opposes any attempt to change the outcome of the recent elections (…) and will take action against those responsible”White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki warned in a statement. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for the immediate release of civilian leaders and called for respect for “Right wing state”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has “strongly condemned” arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi.

These developments are a heavy blow to democratic reforms in Burma. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General

A long-scheduled UN Security Council meeting on Burma could take on an urgent character and be brought forward earlier this week due to the latest developments, AFP has learned from a diplomatic source.

The party of Aung San Suu Kyi, much criticized internationally for its management of the Rohingya Muslim crisis (hundreds of thousands of them fled in 2017 the abuses of the army and took refuge in Bangladesh neighbor) but still adored by a majority of the population, had won a landslide victory in November. It was the second general election since 2011, when the junta was dissolved.