The coup d’état of March 24, 1976 gave way to the military government who led the country for 2,756 days, those that elapsed until the return of the democracy in 1983, in one of the darkest stages in the history of Argentina that was preceded by times marked by political instability and violence.

That coup It was the sixth that Argentina suffered in 46 years, in a period of alternation between democratic and military governments that began in 1930, with the overthrow of Hipólito Yrigoyen, and culminated with the assumption of Raúl Alfonsín, in 1983.

That March 24, the military meeting took by storm the power that was in the hands of the democratic government headed by Isabel Peron, who had inherited the presidency with the death of Juan Domingo Perón on July 1, 1974.

María Estela Martínez de Perón, “Isabelita”, in an act as President on October 1, 1975. On the right, Carlos Menem.

The de facto period between 1976 and 1983 had four heads of state, in the plan they called National Reorganization Process: were Jorge Rafael Videla (1976-1981), Roberto Eduardo Viola (1981-1982), Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri (1982) and Reynaldo Antonio Benito Bignone (1982-1983).

The government of the radical Alfonsín brought with it the beginning of an era of democratic stability in the country, although it still had to endure a series of military uprisings that lasted until the presidency of Carlos Saúl Menem, in the early ’90s.

Thus, the last de facto president that Argentina had was Bignone, who ruled from July 1, 1982 to December 10, 1983, when Alfonsín assumed the mandate he had received in the elections held on October 30.

Chronology of the 1976 coup

The death of Juan Domingo Perón aggravated a political scenario that was already unstable with the leader of the Justicialist Party in his last days in the Presidency, to which he had arrived after winning the elections of September 1973, although already with the weight of his 77 years.

Historical postcard in 1973. Juan Domingo Perón, Isabel Perón and, in front, Héctor Cámpora, in the house of Gaspar Campos.

Those were times when guerrilla cells grouped along two main lines had already appeared: Montoneros (Peronists) and People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP, Marxists).

After the death of Perón, the government fell to his widow, María Estela Martínez de Perón, although in reality there was a power vacuum that allowed the growth of the influence of the Minister of Social Welfare, Jose Lopez Rega, confidant of the president and member of the international anti-communist lodge Propaganda Due.

López Rega led a para-police terrorist organization that called itself Triple A, who would hunt for leaders considered “left-wing” after Perón’s death. Many of its troops even joined the task forces after the coup d’etat of ’76.

José López Rega was the private secretary and minister of Social Welfare for Perón and Isabel Perón. In addition, he ran the clandestine Triple A.

On February 5, 1975, the Operation Independence, a military intervention to combat guerilla strongholds in the Tucumán jungle, which had maintained a presence in the area since early 1974.

On November 28, 1975 the call Condor Plan, an agreement pushed by U.S and signed by all the countries of the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), in Santiago de Chile.

This agreement had the purpose of sharpening “bilateral or multilateral contacts at will of the respective countries participating here for the exchange of subversive information, opening their own or new background posters of the respective services.”

On October 5, 1975, during the government of Isabel Perón, an attack by Montoneros on a regiment located in the suburbs of the city of Formosa.

Argentina’s flimsy democratic stability faltered at the end of 1975: on December 18, the ultranationalist sector of the Air Force revolted and carried out a failed coup attempt. Several planes took off from the Morón air base and machine-gunned the Casa Rosada. The rebellion was repelled four days later.

Although the insurgent military did not achieve the objective, they did achieve the displacement of the commander of the Air Force, Héctor Fautario, last official loyal to Isabel Peron and the recipient of harsh criticism from the Army and Navy for his vehement opposition to his repressive plans, and for not mobilizing his men in the fight against the guerrillas.

From Tucumán, where he led the Army in the combats against the guerrillas, Jorge Videla (he had assumed the command of the force in August 75) imposed a 90-day ultimatum on the Isabel government at Christmas to “order” the country. The fate of Perón’s widow had been sealed for a couple of months before.

Isabel Perón along with Italo Luder, the provisional president of the Senate. in 1975.

After a period of rest in the Cordovan city of Ascochinga, Isabel Peron had retaken the Presidency before October the 17th 1975, when the act of Justicialist Loyalty Day and in the May Plaza An atmosphere of destitution was already breathed: “If they touch Isabel there will be war without quarter,” chanted the protesters in union movements.

In those days, the United States government had already received a lapidary report from its ambassador to Argentina, Robert Hill, who gave an account of Isabelita’s weakness and even anticipated the imminence of a coup.

The power of the government was liquefied by the violent climate in the country, also promoted from within the cabinet by López Rega, by the military actions but also by the support of civilians who lined up behind the impeachment movement. Some said, years later, that they had not suspected such a radical action of the military meeting by assuming.

Columns of Montoneros in a demonstration. The guerrilla organization attacked political stability.

They did not take into account the levels of hatred and hand-to-hand confrontation that the military and guerrillas had. In this context, the military vicar, Monsignor Servando Tortolo met with Isabel Peron on December 29, 1975 to, it transpired, bring him the message of the three commanders-in-chief of the Armed forces to submit the resignation.

Already in 1976, the economy aggravated the situation, with a inflation of double digits in the first two months (18 and 20 percent) that made insufficient the wage increase of 18 percent that the government had given in January. The price of dollar almost tripled.

Politically, Congress did not respond to requests to discuss bills sent from the Executive. The liquefaction of power was increasingly evident.

Isabel Perón, in the final stretch of her government. To her right, Emilio Massera, one of the soldiers who was going to overthrow her.

A last attempt to obtain the support of the United States was located in Washington DC, with the meeting that the Foreign Minister had on February 11 Raul Quijano with the US Secretary of State, Henry kissinger, who was even invited to visit Argentina, a treat from which he declined.

One of Isabelita’s last public appearances was on March 10, at a ceremony at the headquarters of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). He was not backed by a union leadership that had let go of his hand, nor was he able to spread the enthusiasm that he put into his speech: “I see too many sad faces. I know that when you have to tighten your belt, faces get sad. But also I tell you that you shouldn’t lose your optimism, because if you weren’t sure that we were going to get ahead, I wouldn’t be sitting here in front of you, ”she said.

Ricardo Balbin, the leader of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), tried on March 16 to calm the bad weather that was growing: “From here I invoke the national team, so that in hours we can show the Republic a program, a decision, so that pride is put down when it comes to these things. I say it from the top down. You don’t have to walk around with whips, you have to walk with the moral meanings of life ”.

Tanks and soldiers stationed in front of the Casa Rosada, on March 24, 1976. (AFP)

On March 22, businessman Jorge Antonio, an old friend of Juan Domingo Perón who had been in exile for 18 years. His public statements were lapidary: “If the Armed Forces come to bring order, respect and stability, they are welcome.” The same day Casildo Herreras, Secretary General of the CGT, went to Uruguay and never returned.

Tuesday 23 was a long day that ended in the first minutes of Wednesday 24 March with the overthrow of Isabel Peron. The previous morning, Defense Minister José Alberto Deheza met with the military chiefs, who demanded that he resign from the President of the Nation.

Isabel departed by helicopter from Pink House towards the Olivos residence shortly before 1 am on Wednesday 24. Suddenly, the ship landed at Aeroparque. There, Isabelita she was informed that she had been removed from office.

The Military Junta that assumed control of the government on March 24, 1976: Emilio Massera, Jorge Videla and Orlando Agosti.

At 1.50, the former president was sent on an Air Force plane to Neuquén, as detained. At 10.40, the military meeting assumed control of the government to begin a seven-year, six-month, and 13-day stage of a bloody dictatorship within the framework of a decade of lead, dominated by the clash of guerrilla violence and state terrorism.

