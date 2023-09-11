In an event marking the 50th anniversary of Pinochet’s dictatorship, the president of Chile recalled the violation of human rights during the period

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, participated this Monday (September 11, 2023) in the “Democracy Today, Tomorrow and Forever” event, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of Augusto Pinochet’s military coup, at the La Moneda Palace (headquarters of the Presidency of the country), in Santiago. The head of the Chilean Executive stated that “the coup d’état cannot be separated from what came after”.

“Since the moment of the coup d’état, the human rights of Chileans have been violated”Boric said.

Boric also said that the government will continue to insist “tirelessly” that the problems of democracy can always be solved with more democracy. “A coup d’état is never justifiable, nor does it violate the human rights of those who think differently”he declared.

Chile’s chief executive spoke about people who were persecuted for their ideas, died or were forced to disappear during Pinochet’s dictatorship, in addition to being tortured and imprisoned.

“Remember all those anonymous people who protected the persecuted and supported the helpless when from one minute to the next the entire force of the State turned against them. It is also, dear citizens, a day to learn what we have learned in these 50 years”Boric said.

At the end of the act, Boric stated that he has no regrets “not for a second of being together with my government alongside those who suffered”.

Family members of former president Salvador Allende (1908-1973), deposed by General Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006) in 1973, were also at the ceremony.

The presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou of Argentina, Alberto Fernández of Colombia, Gustavo Petro attended the ceremony. António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal and the President of the Federal Council of Germany, Peter Tschentscher, also attended the event.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, and the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, represented the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the event.

Watch (in 13 min 06 sec):