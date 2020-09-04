The Malians rather welcomed the fall of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, swept away by a coup on August 18, 2020. But they want the military to hand over quickly to a civilian power.

It is a weekend of intense political consultations that promises to be in Bamako. The national meetings of September 5 and 6 will bring together political parties, civil society and unions around the junta. It is a question of preparing the timetable and the modalities of the return to constitutional order in Mali, after the coup of August 18.

These consultations will be used to develop the roadmap and the transition charter. They will determine which organs will bePress release from the Malian junta

For now, the soldiers who have taken power consider their leader, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as head of state of Mali. They even had it published “a fundamental act” in this sense at Official newspaper. “This act helps to take the president of the National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) as the head of state to ensure the continuity of the state “, explains the spokesperson for the junta.

For the rest, the vagueness remains total on the questions which annoy, in particular on the duration of the transition and which – civil or military – will have to drive it. The junta initially proposed three years under the leadership of a soldier, before lowering the bar to two. The Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), a coalition of members of the opposition, civil society and religious leaders, which led the protest against the ousted president, is proposing a transition from 18 to 24 months, with civilians at the helm of institutions. Finally, there is the firm position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which calls for a civil transition and elections within 12 months.

This means that the Bamako assizes have their work cut out for them. They will have to answer several questions that Malians ask themselves the day after this fourth coup d’état since their country’s independence in 1960. How to get out of this spiral of violent attacks? What place for the military and religious in the Mali of tomorrow? How to renew a political class considered sclerotic and corrupt? And above all, how not to repeat the mistakes of the past? So many questions to which an answer will have to be found.

For the Malian researcher Ibrahim Maïga of the Institute of Studies and Security of Bamako, this crisis should provide the opportunity to revisit the Malian institutions while avoiding focusing too much on the duration or on the actors who will put in place the transition. . “We can do this within the framework of a constitutional debate which would also make it possible to touch on peripheral questions, such as the question of the administration and the functioning of the State “, he explains.

The other important element is the question of the electoral system. So that the elections are more credible and more transparentIbrahim Maïga, researcher at the Bamako Institute for Security Studiesto RFI

The junta which now exercises power in Bamako has already received representatives of the armed groups from the North, signatories of the Algiers peace accords of 2015. They too want to be involved in the transition process and position themselves among the contenders. to future responsibilities and in particular within the future government.

Everyone agrees in Mali, it is about getting the country out of the infernal cycle of coups d’état and putting an end to the solitary exercise of power, one of the main criticisms against the ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. But for observers of the Malian crisis, the success of these meetings necessarily depends on an appropriation of the road map by the Malians who will not accept that a transition charter be imposed on them by external partners.