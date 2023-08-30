Gabon, coup d’état: the army took power a few hours before the presidential elections

Coup in Gabon: in the central African country, populated by just over two million inhabitants, a dozen soldiers and policemen communicated thecancellation of electionsthe dissolution of “all the institutions of the Republic” and the “end of the regimeThe announcement of the coup came shortly after the official results of Saturday’s presidential election were released, which saw the incumbent president Ali Bongo Odimbain power for 14 years, win a third term with 64.27% of the vote.

According to the putschists, his is “a irresponsible and unpredictable government which translates into a continuous deterioration of social cohesion that risks bringing the country into chaos”. For this reason, as one of the soldiers said while reading a statement on TV on behalf of the “Committee for the transition and the restoration of institutions”, ” we have decided to defend the peace by ending the current regime.”All institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court. We call on the population to remain calm and serene and reaffirm our commitment to fulfill Gabon’s commitments to the international community,” she continued, announcing the border closure of the country “until further notice”.

Among the soldiers were members of the Republican Guard (GR), the praetorian guard of the presidency recognizable by the green berets, plus a army soldiers regular and policemen. During the declaration, they were heard gun shots automatics in several neighborhoods of Libreville. According to the results announced by the president of the Gabonese Electoral Center (CGE), Michel Stéphane Bonda, on state television Gabon 1ère, Bongo’s main rival, Albert Ondo Bones, got only 30.77% of the vote. Albert Ondo Ossa had denounced “fraud orchestrated by the Bongo camp” two hours before the polls closed on Saturday, and at that moment he was already claiming victory.

Subscribe to the newsletter

