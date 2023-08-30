A group of soldiers announced this Wednesday, August 30, that they put “end the current regime” in Gabon and under house arrest President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose re-election, after 14 years in power, the electoral authorities had just proclaimed.

Until this coup, the oil-rich Central African country had been run for more than 55 years by the Bongo family.

Ali Bongo, who succeeded his father in 2009, was placed under house arrest, “surrounded by his family and his doctors,” the military announced on state television.

One of his sons, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, was arrested for “high treason”. High officials of the regime were also detained, advisors to the presidency and the two main leaders of the all-powerful Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

The head of the presidential guard, General Brice Oligui Nguema, was carried away triumphantly by hundreds of soldiers, according to images broadcast on television.

International reactions to this new coup in an African country did not wait. china called “guarantee the safety of Ali Bongo”, while France, a former colonial power, “condemned the ongoing military coup” and Russia expressed its “deep concern”.

‘Defend peace’

After the official announcement at night of Bongo’s victory in Saturday’s elections with 64.27% of the vote, twelve soldiers appeared on television to announce the dissolution of State institutions.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, ousted president of Gabon.

In their statement, the military announced the annulment of Saturday’s elections and the dissolution of “all the institutions” of this country in West-Central Africa. After warning that a “continuous deterioration of social cohesion” threatens to “bring the country into chaos”, the military indicated that they have “decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime”.

“To this effect, the elections of August 26 are annulled and the results manipulated,” announced one of the soldiers who spoke on behalf of the group. “All the institutions of the Republic have been dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court,” they added.

closed borders

The military, who said they were speaking on behalf of a “Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions,” also announced that the country’s borders will remain “closed until further notice.”

They called on the population to “maintain calm and serenity and we reaffirm our commitment to respect Gabon’s commitments to the international community.”

Among the military, there were members of the Republican Guard (GR), the praetorian guard of the presidency recognizable by their green berets, as well as soldiers from the regular army and members of the police. AFP journalists heard automatic weapons shots in the capital Libreville during the statement.

In the morning hours, the streets of Libreville were deserted, AFP journalists observed. In their message, the military denounced “irresponsible and unpredictable governance.”

