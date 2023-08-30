The newly re-elected president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors, and one of his sons has been arrested, in particular for “high treason”, the coup plotters announced this morning announced his dismissal.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” according to a statement read on state television by the military’s Committee for Transition and Institutional Restoration (CTRI). Arrested were Noureddin Bongo Valentin, son and close adviser to the head of state, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, Bongo’s cabinet chief, Mohamed Ali Saliou, his deputy cabinet chief, Abdul Hosseini, another presidential adviser, Jessye Ella Ekogha, special adviser and presidential spokesman, as well as number one and number two of Bongo’s powerful Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

Gabon, the announcement of the military coup: “Let us defend peace by interrupting this regime”



The charges are those of “high treason against state institutions, massive misappropriation of public funds, international financial embezzlement in an organized gang, forgery and use of forgeries, forgery of the signature of the President of the Republic, active corruption and drug trafficking” .

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of the morning announcing they had taken power, minutes after the state electoral body announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Speaking on the Gabon 24 TV channel, the officials said they represent all the Central African country’s security and defense forces, stressing that the election results have been cancelled, that all borders have been closed until further notice and that state institutions are been dissolved.

Heavy gunfire was heard in the capital Libreville, a Reuters reporter said after the announcement. There were no immediate comments from the country’s government, which is a member of OPEC. There is no immediate whereabouts of Bongo, who was last seen in public when he cast his ballot in Saturday’s election. The military posed as members of the Transition and Institutional Restoration Committee. State institutions declared dissolved include the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court and the Electoral Commission.

The reactions

The Farnesina is monitoring the evolution of the situation in Gabon and the Italian embassy in Libreville remains operational. This can be read in a tweet released on the account of the Italian Foreign Ministry which invites “countrymen to be cautious” and explains that “for any emergency or report it is possible to contact the Crisis Unit”. “Italy continues to be committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger and also to the more recent one in Gabon, working in close coordination with partners,” said Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, quoted in a note from the Farnesina, adding that “it is essential that the European countries maintain full unity of purpose in the search for a peaceful way out that will ensure peace and stability for the entire Sahel region, working in agreement with regional partners”.

“The situation in Gabon is confused. If the military coup is confirmed, it will increase instability in the whole region. We will discuss it.” This was stated by the EU High Representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell, before the informal EU Council of defense ministers in Toledo. “The whole region is in a really difficult situation. And today the defense ministers and those of foreign affairs tomorrow will discuss how to implement our strategy. It is an important dossier for Europe », he added.

France “condemns the military coup underway in Gabon”, and advises its compatriots in the African country “not to leave the house”. France is following the situation in Gabon “with the utmost attention” after yesterday’s coup against the outgoing president, Ali Bongo. Premier Elisabeth Borne said this in her speech at the annual conference of French ambassadors, meeting in Paris. Meanwhile, the leader of the left-wing radicals of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, accused President Emmanuel Macron of having “compromised France” with his support for Bongo.

Neither the Elysée nor the Quai d’Orsay have reacted since yesterday to the announcement of Ali Bongo’s re-election with 64.27% of the votes and to the subsequent intervention of some military authors of the coup. For Mélenchon – who spoke on X (formerly Twitter) – “Gabon was able to get rid of its presidential puppet only with military intervention. Macron – he added – has once again compromised France in unconditional support” to a regime “unbearable”. “The Africans – according to Mélenchon – are turning the page”.

China reacted by asking to “protect the security of President-elect Ali Bongo”. Bongo was in Beijing in April and President Xi Jinping had called him “an old friend of China”.