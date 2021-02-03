The Burmese army abruptly put an end to the country’s fragile democratic transition on Monday, establishing a state of emergency for one year and arresting the de facto head of the civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi. A French national, installed in Rangoon for 25 years, testifies to the fear which gripped the country.

Placed in quarantine for health reasons in a hotel in central Rangoon, Boris returned to Burma on Sunday a few hours before the military declared a state of emergency. “The, he describes from his window, I see now vans with demonstrators returning, who have gone to town to express their satisfaction for the army. I recognize them by their flag, the Burmese flag, while the NLD, Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s party, uses an old red flag. But other than that, there is nothing … “

As if nothing had happened. Two days ago, the military regained power: a coup condemned by Washington on Tuesday evening, justified as “inevitable” by the Burmese general-in-chief. It is still unclear where leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi was held. A nocturnal and silent coup.

“All communications, including television, were cut for more than two hours, continues Boris. Honestly, I was afraid …”

“If the army decides at one time or another to be more repressive, fears Boris, they can do it. We don’t know their limits. ”

This chef restaurateur observes the city, talks with his employees. He remembers the years of dictatorship, the democratic transition proudly obtained ten years ago by the Burmese. “We went from dictatorship to democracy without bloodshed, Boris sighs, and now all of a sudden the military is coming in and taking power by force, constitutionally, according to them … It’s a step backwards. “

In short, the return of a junta that the Burmese fear but that they do not hesitate to contest at their window in the evening, in a concert of casseroles.