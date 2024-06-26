Bolivia is on fire. Military troops under the leadership of the former commander of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zuñigadismissed yesterday after publicly threatening former president Evo Morales, they broke into the government building where President Luis Arce was gathered with the entire cabinet. It was Arce himself who reported on X unauthorized troop movements in the capital La Paz. “Democracy must be respected,” wrote the president. The soldiers – about a hundred, heavily armed and escorted by some armored vehicles – initially positioned themselves in front of the government palace, in Murillo square. Images broadcast live by the “Telesur” broadcaster then showed an armored vehicle forcing the main door of the building and Zuñiga himself entering the building followed by armed soldiers with their faces covered. Before storming into the building, the military leader himself made a public statement in Murillo Square where he called for the resignation of President Arce and the entire government.

This is a real coup, according to Vice President David Choquehuanca. “We denounce to the international community that a coup d’état is underway in Bolivia against our democratically elected government,” Choquehuanca said. The Organization of American States (OAS) firmly condemns the action of the Bolivian army, calling on it to immediately submit to civil authority as provided for in the Inter-American Democratic Charter.. The president of the OAS, Luis Almagro, spoke during the General Assembly of the organization, underway in Assuncion in Paraguay, speaking immediately after being informed of the complaint by the president of Bolivia on X. «We express our solidarity to President Arce. The international community, the OAS and the OAS General Secretariat will not tolerate any form of disruption of the legitimate constitutional order in Bolivia or anywhere else,” Almagro said.

State coup intent in Bolivia María Nela Prada, Minister of the Presidency:

1. Plaza Murillo, seat of the National Executive, is occupied by soldiers.

2. The people are on the alert to defend democracy.

Also «the European Union condemns any attempt to upset the constitutional order in Bolivia and to overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people», as EU High Representative Josep Borrell writes on. Also making himself heard is the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who again on «This means that the coup d’état was prepared in advance», continues Morales who concludes with an appeal to the people to «defend the homeland from some military groups that act against democracy». The appeals fall on deaf ears: Zuniga declared that a new government will be appointed soon because “the country cannot go on like this”.