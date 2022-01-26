The leader of the rebels who carried out the coup d’état in Burkina Faso, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, suggested that ex-president Roque Marc Kabore invite Wagner’s private military company (PMC) to the country, but he refused. The publication writes about it Daily Beast, citing sources close to the former president of Burkina Faso.

According to the publication, Kabore insisted on the involvement of PMCs to fight Islamist groups. However, Kabore refused and reminded that European governments would be condemned for attracting a private company from Burkina Faso. “Kaboré did not want problems with the West because of cooperation with Russia,” one source told the Daily Beast.

The publication suggests that it was this refusal that ultimately led to a coup d’état. Linking these events to the Wagner PMC, the sources did not provide evidence.

The military announced the dissolution of the government of Burkina Faso and the suspension of the country’s constitution earlier this week. The army also closed all land and air borders.