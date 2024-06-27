Mexico City.- The Bolivian ambassador to Mexico, José Crespo Fernández, assured that the attempted coup d’état that General Juan José Zúñiga tried to carry out with an Army unit under his command was deactivated.

In a message read at the diplomatic headquarters, Crespo said that with the arrest of the military coup leader and the replacement of the Army leadership, the attempt to overthrow the presidency of Luis Arce was successfully suppressed.

“As ambassador of the president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, I inform the Bolivian community in Mexico and the Mexican brothers that the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia has been deactivated,” he said.

The background to the overthrow attempt, he explained, is the public statements of the coup general criticizing the Government of President Arce and former president Evo Morales.

“That is what created the atmosphere of the unfortunate event in the early hours of this afternoon,” he said.

Crespo Fernández read his message an hour after Zúñiga was arrested and sent to the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office.

“President Luis Arce positioned the new commander general of the Army. The measure taken by the Government is a measure within the democratic order of our country, it positions the new commander of the Army, José Wilson Sánchez Velásquez, and the commanders of the other two forces “he explained.

“In other words, he changes the three commanders, which was decisive in dismantling the coup attempt. The moment that military leadership is changed, then the new commander instructs, that the soldiers return to their barracks.”

Crespo Fernández thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, for their expressions of support.

“We denounce before the international community this attempted coup d’état that threatens democracy, peace, and security of our country and in some way also of other Latin American countries,” he emphasized.

“We thank President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico for their strong condemnation of this attempted coup d’état and their unconditional support for President Luis Arce and the Bolivian people” .

The diplomat also thanked Mexican social organizations and Bolivian residents in Mexico for their solidarity.

“We believe that the tension has completely decreased, but we believe that it is still news in progress and we hope, of course, that it is resolved as it apparently is going to happen,” he confided.