He UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Bolivia after the failed coup attempt and asked that the violence reported during the riot be investigated and that those detained receive a “fair trial.”

According to the criteria of

“I urge the authorities to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations of violence and reports of injuries,” the UN human rights chief said in a brief statement.

“Those responsible must be held accountable, and those detained in connection with the events must receive fair trials,” he added.

Military personnel try to enter the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia. Photo:EFE Share

The Austrian high commissioner also considered it crucial that the Bolivian authorities, “including the armed forces, guarantee full respect for human rights.” under all circumstances, protect the constitutional order and maintain peace.”

“Dialogue and democratic mechanisms are the only way to resolve any tension,” concluded Türk, who offered the support of the office he directs “to Bolivia’s efforts to defend human rights and democracy.”

This was the coup attempt that shook Bolivia

Tanks and troops led by General Juan José Zúñiga, who was later removed as army commander and detained by police, occupied Plaza Murillo in Bolivia’s political center on Wednesday afternoon.

In the moment of greatest tension, A tank tried to knock down one of the doors of the presidential palace, where President Luis Arce was meeting with his cabinet.

Arce personally confronted General Zúñiga when he entered walking through that same door and ordered him to return to the barracks, according to a video released by the presidency. Zúñiga refused but left the presidential palace minutes later.

Armored vehicles took over Plaza Murillo in La Paz. Photo:EPA Share

Zúñiga’s troops finally retreated after more than three hours, when Arce swore in a new military leadership.

Arce’s supporters gathered in front of the government headquarters to support him and at least eight civilians were injured with pellets fired by the militarywho also launched tear gas, reported the Ministry of Health.

That the coup was not successful does not mean that the situation in Bolivia has been fixed

Strengthened by international support, Arce, 60, managed to emerge victorious from the coup attempt.

“That the coup was not successful does not mean that the situation in Bolivia has been fixed, on the contrary: this was a symptom of a very important discontent that exists among broad sectors,” he told the AFP Gustavo Flores-Macías, from Cornell University in the United States.

With a long history of military coups, Bolivia is going through an economic crisis derived from the drop in income due to low gas production, its main source of foreign currency until 2023, associated with a lack of investment and exploration.

Military personnel withdraw from the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia. Photo:EFE Share

As a result, it had to reduce fuel imports and there is a shortage of dollars, which has triggered protests by the powerful unions of merchants and cargo transporters.

All this in the midst of the fierce struggle between Arce and his political mentor, the influential former indigenous president Evo Morales, who promoted constitutional reforms to govern for three terms, between 2006 and 2019, and tried to seek a fourth. The two are fighting today for the flags of the Movement Towards Socialism ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

The two soldiers arrested for the coup attempt in Bolivia

After the assault on the government headquarters, Bolivian forces arrested two military leaders on Wednesday. General Juan José Zúñiga was arrested outside a military barracks in La Paz and taken to a police vehicle on charges of terrorism and armed uprising, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“He is detained, my general!” said the Vice Minister of Government (Interior), Jhonny Aguilera, according to images from state television.

Hours later, the Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, reported the arrest of the head of the Bolivian Navy (Navy), Juan Arnez Salvador.as the other person responsible.